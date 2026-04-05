“Congrats Twin”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Thoughtful Message After Son Shaqir’s Big Career Achievement

Playing for his third team in his fourth collegiate career, Shaqir O’Neal’s path has been full of ups and downs. Shaquille O’Neal‘s son had just 1 start each in those two seasons with Texas Southern, then some meaningful minutes with Florida A&M last season. But now he has started in all 31 games for the Sacramento State Hornets. His recent exploits on State Farm College Slam Dunk Championship earned him big praise from his father.

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In his first season with Sac State, the 22-year-old has found a new home where he gets to showcase his skills. On Friday, April 3, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, before the Men’s Final Four, Shaqir O’Neal won the 37th-annual State Farm College Slam Dunk Championship. His five dunks beat the other six competitors, as Shaq’s son was getting applauded for his efforts. After the win, even the Lakers legend made sure to share Shaqir’s win.

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It was an Instagram post where Shaqir was hanging by the rim after a ferocious dunk. “Congrats twin @shaqironeall way to represent that Dunkman emblem @thedunkmanleague @theshaqbrand”. The 22-year-old was wearing his father’s Shaq brand shoes, which makes the win even more meaningful for the family. His first attempt in the final round consisted of elbow-dunking over two fellow players, and the last shot was throwing down a reverse.

He finished with two 50-point scores, making him the undisputed champion. Shaqir was quick to reply to his father, “Thank ya twin love ya 🐐 ❤️.” After the win, there was another message for the Lakers legend as Shaqir wants more than just the championship.

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“Dad, I know you’re watching this,” Shaqir O’Neal said after his win. “You said you have ($10,000) for me if I win this. So, hey, I’m expecting my money. Shoutout to my pops.” The Sac State forward became the first Hornet in program history to win the event. He is also the first Sacramento State player to compete at the Championship since Jameel Pugh finished as the runner-up in 2005.

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The 6-foot-8 forward in his first season at Sacramento State has started in all 31 games. He played double-figure minutes in every game and finished with averages of 5.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 19.3 minutes. Shaqir found a new home, and soon everyone will get a glimpse of how the adjustment truly was.

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Shaquille O’Neal and Sac State will have their own show

The decision to join the Hornets was simple. The new coach was none other than former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby, who had his fair share of battles with Shaq. In fact, the Lakers legend even questioned Bibby’s legitimacy as a top player. But that competitive rivalry is in the past, and now Shaqir is molding his future with Sacramento State.

Want to know about Bibby’s transition from longtime NBA guard to college head coach? Curious about Shaquille O’Neal’s role as the program’s general manager? Further more want to witness the relationship of the father-son duo as Shaqir wants to carve out his own path? All storylines will come to light as there is a project in collaboration between Overtime and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. This will provide fans unprecedented access to the team’s journey as cameras follow the program throughout the season.

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From locker room speeches and film sessions to campus life and late-night strategy meetings. It will debut May 1 on The Roku Channel, and then the episodes will be dropping weekly. After Reebok’s documentary, this is another series where we get to another aspect of Shaquille O’Neal’s life.