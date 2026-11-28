The Reign Man is finally one step closer to basketball glory! Seattle SuperSonics icon Shawn Kemp received a milestone birthday gift this week after being officially confirmed on the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2027. Announced right around Kemp’s 57th birthday on November 26, Thanksgiving Day, the news marks the first time the six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA forward has appeared on the ballot since becoming eligible after retiring in 2003.

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For the unforgettable Sonics fanbase, the news was both something to be grateful for and an early Christmas present. While fans are crossing their fingers that he gets voted into the next Hall of Fame class, Kemp’s teammates and NBA legends had a lot to say about this Thanksgiving news.

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The confirmation arrived through a collaborative Instagram announcement shared by Kemp and the Seattle basketball community platform “Iconic Sonics.” Alongside celebrating the Reign Man’s résumé, which also includes finishing as the runner-up for the 1996 NBA Finals MVP, the post issued a direct call to Springfield voters.

“PUT @therealshawnkemp40 IN THE HALL OF FAME 🗣️ We’re proud to announce that in 2027, for the first time ever, Shawn Kemp will be on the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ballot. The Reign Man was a 6x All-Star, 3x All-NBA, the 1996 Finals MVP runner-up as a Sonic, and one of the most prolific dunkers of his era. In his own words he, ‘Played the power forward position just about as well as you can play it.’ We’re honored to be part of this process with Shawn and hope to see his name in enshrined Springfield soon,” the post read.

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Drafted 17th overall after barely a semester in community college in 1989, Kemp anchored the most successful stretch in franchise history alongside Hall of Fame legend Gary Payton. Together, the “Sonic Boom” duo posted a 364–178 record in Seattle, powering five consecutive 55-plus-win campaigns and a franchise-best 64–18 mark in 1995–96 before falling to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals.

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While Payton entered Springfield’s hallowed halls in 2013 and has repeatedly campaigned on Kemp’s behalf, insisting opposing coaches built their entire game plans around stopping Reign Man, Kemp’s inclusion on the 2027 ballot finally opens the door for long-awaited recognition.

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NBA world celebrates Shawn Kemp for his birthday and Hall of Fame nod

The dual celebration of Kemp’s birthday and Hall of Fame candidacy immediately drew excitement from across the basketball world, led by his former Sonics head coach George Karl. Celebrating both milestones on X, Karl wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving, happy bday to Shawn and happy announcement he’s on the HOF ballot for the class of 2027!! 🍗🏀🏆 @sk40_reignman.”

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He also added a three-word endorsement in the Instagram comments: “It’s time 🙌”

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who battled Kemp in the 1996 Finals as a member of the Bulls before later sharing a locker room with him on the Portland Trail Blazers, also voiced his support when asked about the ballot news during today’s Warriors press conference before the NBA Cup game against the Blazers.

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“I played with him here in Portland, too. Yeah. So, that was fun. I always loved Shawn. Great teammate, really good guy. He was just a freak of nature, you know, in his glory days in Seattle and just so hard to account for, you know, at both ends. So, yeah, I hope he gets in. Just an incredible player and a great teammate,” Kerr said.

Fellow 1990s NBA stars echoed that sentiment on social media. Former Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks forward Larry Johnson tweeted, “Congratulations big brother, long overdue,” while former NBA forward Charlie Villanueva added, “This dope 🙏🔥 well deserved!!!”

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In Seattle, Iconic Sonics followed up its ballot announcement with a tribute video featuring messages from franchise figures who witnessed Kemp’s rise firsthand, writing, “We wanted to make sure Shawn Kemp got his flowers 💐 From Calabro to X-Man, nobody knows Shawn better than these guys. Happy birthday, Shawn! Seattle has so much love for you 💚💛”

Longtime Sonics play-by-play voice Kevin Calabro kicked off the tributes in the signature baritone fashion he called Sonics games.

“Reign Man! Happy birthday, brother! Nobody do the voodoo like you do. So get on the Magic Carpet and ride on this very special day, my man. Hey, thanks so much for everything you’ve done. For all of us here in the community to thrill, to chill, to get us on that Magic Carpet and go for a ride to the rim. It’s been quite a journey. My man, and hopefully, we’ve got more of the story to tell, our brother, take care,” Calabro said.

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Former Sonics All-Star forward Xavier McDaniel sent warm wishes to his former frontcourt mate, saying, “Hey, what’s up, Sean? This the X-Man, your big brother from another mother. Happy birthday, my man. I wish I could be there, but I want you to enjoy yourself. Enjoy your family. Always love you, my brother. You’ve always been my guy, so I want to wish you a happy birthday”.

Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood, whose No. 24 hangs in the Seattle rafters, made a push for Kemp’s Hall of Fame inclusion in his message.

“Happy Birthday, Shawn! May you have many, many more, and good luck this year with the Hall of Fame and Naismith. You deserve it so much. Peace and blessings. Keep your faith. And just keep being a good person, man. Good things happen for good people. Peace, my brother. I’ll give you my little Flintstone goodbye. Have a yabba dabba gay ol’ time,” Haywood said.

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Kemp’s former practice buddy, Steve Scheffler recalled how Kemp’s generosity, including taking pay cuts to build a contender, helped shape his career.

“You want to know why a meathead, like me, gets to wear Sonics gear like this? It’s because there’s a guy named Shawn Kemp at Seattle Pacific University preseason that used to be able to roll back door and get a live dump from Gary, and for some reason he took mercy on me when I was on a cut contract. And also, I remember when he had [caught] the ball up top, and he could drive on me and dunk and put me on a highlight film. He decided to keep on running the play. So for those things, Shawn, I want to wish you a very happy birthday,” Scheffler said.

Rounding out the tributes were Eddie A. Johnson, teasing Kemp for getting old, and also Jim McIlvaine, you know, the guy whose massive contract led to Kemp leaving Seattle. But there’s nothing personal between them, and McIlvaine is among those rooting for HoF voters to finally give Reign Man his due.