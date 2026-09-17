Controversial Ex-NBA Guard Delonte West Set to Make Boxing Debut vs Ex-Laker in Major Event

Delonte West is preparing for a fight, but this time, the former NBA guard will not be battling for a loose ball, fighting through a screen, or trying to stay in front of an opposing scorer.

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On October 16, West will step into an organized combat-sports ring for the first time when he faces former Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley in Miami, Florida. The matchup will headline Brand Risk 016, an exhibition event promoted by streamer Adin Ross and broadcast through Kick.

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For West, however, the boxing match is about more than a headline involving two former NBA players. At 43, with approximately 10 months of sobriety behind him, the contest marks another public chapter in a long and difficult road back.

Delonte West and Michael Beasley Set for Stand-Up Boxing Match

West announced the matchup through his social media accounts, confirming that he had agreed to face Beasley as part of Brand Risk Promotions’ upcoming card. The event is scheduled for October 16 in Miami and will be contested under stand-up boxing rules.

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Unlike a professional boxing contest overseen by a state athletic commission, the matchup is being promoted as an unsanctioned celebrity exhibition. The rules will allow striking with standard boxing gloves but will not permit takedowns, ground fighting, or submission holds.

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That distinction matters because Beasley’s most recent combat-sports appearance took place under very different rules.

The former NBA forward made his combat debut earlier this year at Brand Risk 14 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He faced former NBA guard Lance Stephenson in an MMA exhibition, but the bout ended in the opening round when Stephenson secured a rear-naked choke and forced Beasley to submit in approximately one minute.

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Beasley will now move from MMA to boxing, where the fight will remain on the feet. West, meanwhile, has no official amateur or professional boxing record, making October 16 his debut in an organized combat-sports event.

But while the boxing ring will be new territory for West, physical confrontations are not entirely unfamiliar territory in his story.

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West’s Combat Debut Comes After a Fiercely Competitive NBA Career

Before his post-NBA struggles became a major part of his public identity, West was known as a tough, intelligent, and highly competitive guard.

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The Boston Celtics selected him 24th overall in the 2004 NBA Draft out of Saint Joseph’s University. Standing 6-foot-3, West developed into a versatile left-handed combo guard who could handle the ball, defend multiple positions, knock down outside shots, and make life difficult for opposing backcourts.

His strongest stretch came with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played alongside LeBron James during the team’s 66-win 2008–09 season.

West started all 64 games he played that season, averaging 11.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He also shot 39.9 percent from three-point range, giving Cleveland a dependable perimeter option next to James.

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His best postseason performances came during the 2009 Eastern Conference Playoffs. West averaged 13.8 points and 4.1 assists while playing more than 42 minutes per game, showing why he had become an important part of Cleveland’s rotation.

He later played for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks before his NBA career ended during the 2011–12 season. Across eight seasons, he appeared in 432 regular-season games and averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.

West’s competitive edge also produced one of the NBA’s more unusual moments. In April 2012, while playing for Dallas, he inserted a finger into Gordon Hayward’s ear during a game against the Utah Jazz. The incident, commonly referred to as a “Wet Willie,” earned West a technical foul and a $25,000 fine.

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That moment captured the intensity that once made West a valuable NBA guard. Years later, the public conversation around him would shift from his playing style to his personal struggles.

From NBA Veteran to Public Battles With Addiction and Homelessness

West’s life after basketball included highly publicized struggles involving substance abuse, housing instability, and his mental health.

In September 2009, he was stopped by law enforcement while riding a motorcycle in Maryland and faced weapons-related charges. Around that period, West also spoke publicly about his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

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The most troubling images emerged in January 2020, when video footage showed West involved in a street fight in Maryland. The footage spread rapidly online and led to widespread concern about his well-being and living situation.

Months later, former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban located West at a Dallas gas station and helped arrange and fund his admission to a recovery facility. West later worked at the same facility, supporting others who were entering treatment.

That intervention became one of the most discussed moments in West’s recovery story, but it did not mean his difficulties had disappeared permanently.

In June 2024, West was arrested in Fairfax County, Virginia, after a brief police pursuit. He was charged with violating conditions of release and resisting arrest and was held at the Fairfax County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

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Those setbacks are important context, but so is what West has shared about his more recent progress.

Ten Months Sober, West Is Building a Different Public Identity

In March 2026, West posted a video confirming that he had reached 100 consecutive days of sobriety. He also shared glimpses of his daily conditioning routine in Florida.

By August and September, public updates indicated that he had reached approximately 10 months of continuous sobriety. His social media posts showed him cycling long distances, working on his fitness, and wearing throwback jerseys from his NBA career.

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One image in particular stood out: West riding a bicycle through suburban neighborhoods in a green Boston Celtics No. 13 jersey.

It was a quiet scene, far removed from the chaos of the viral videos that had shaped much of the public discussion around him. Instead of being defined only by his lowest moments, West was showing fans a more consistent routine built around movement, fitness, and sobriety.

The boxing announcement now adds another layer to that comeback.

Still, the fight is not the only recent opportunity that has brought West back into the basketball conversation.

NBA 2K27 Brings Delonte West Back Into Basketball Culture

In late summer 2026, West announced that he had been licensed for inclusion in NBA 2K27.

He is set to appear as a playable historic guard on classic team rosters, including the 2008–09 Cleveland Cavaliers team. That roster places him alongside the version of LeBron James-led Cleveland that won 66 games during the regular season.

West also said that he had signed licensing agreements that would make him eligible for royalty distributions beginning in March 2027.

The video game appearance is significant because it restores West’s presence in an NBA product more than a decade after his final season. It also gives fans a chance to remember him for what he was on the court: a hard-nosed guard who played a meaningful role on a championship-contending team.

And amid the renewed attention, West has also spoken about the support he continues to receive from people connected to his NBA past.

Delonte West Reveals Ongoing Support From Gloria James

During an August 2026 Kick livestream, West discussed his continuing connection with LeBron James’ family while addressing long-running online rumors involving Gloria James.

West said:

“A lot of those guys that I play with, LeBron, he’s my ‘him,’ and you know his family… called my mom all the time to make sure I’m okay. Miss James, Miss Gloria, she’d call like, ‘Tell your son I see him. He better get it together. Don’t make me come check on him.’”

His comments described supportive phone calls from Gloria James to West’s mother. They did not establish that LeBron directly organized West’s current comeback, but they did offer a glimpse into the personal relationships that remained after West’s playing career ended.

That support, his sobriety updates, his return to NBA 2K, and now his upcoming boxing match all point to a public life that looks very different from the one many fans remember from 2020.

The next test, however, will take place under bright lights and in front of a live audience.

West’s Boxing Debut Adds a New Test to His Comeback

West will enter Brand Risk 016 as a former NBA player with no formal boxing record, while Beasley will arrive with experience from his earlier Brand Risk MMA appearance.

The two men are not entering a traditional professional boxing pathway. This is an exhibition built for a digital audience, with the event expected to draw attention because of the players’ NBA backgrounds and the spectacle surrounding Adin Ross’ promotion.

That setting will naturally bring questions about preparation, safety, and how seriously each fighter has trained. West’s public updates have shown a focus on conditioning, but the available information does not establish the full details of his boxing camp or preparation.

What is clear is that the fight represents a very different kind of challenge from the one West faced during his NBA career.

He once had to defend elite guards, hit shots beside LeBron James, and survive long playoff minutes. Now, he is preparing to exchange punches with another former NBA player in an event that blends sports nostalgia, entertainment, and personal comeback narratives.

Whatever happens when West and Beasley meet on October 16, the larger story will not be limited to the result of an exhibition bout. West has already made progress that extends beyond the ring: maintaining sobriety, rebuilding his public presence, reconnecting with basketball fans, and finding new opportunities connected to the game that made him known.

The boxing debut is simply the next chapter.