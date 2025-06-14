Cookie Returns to NYC With Magic Johnson to Support $300 Million Neighbor’s Acclaimed Act

“Last week I went to New York to see some plays with family and friends, and it was the best time!!” Just a few months back, Cookie Johnson was in New York, soaking up the Broadway magic—but not in the usual frame alongside Magic Johnson. Instead, Cookie was there with a purpose, joined by their son, EJ, and some close friends. It wasn’t just a touristy stroll through Times Square, either. “I saw Purpose, starring my best friend LaTanya Jackson, who put on an outstanding performance.” The Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Magic Johnson Foundation is back again, and the frame this time fits better.

Then Cookie doubled down on her Broadway love. Another post followed soon after, and it was about “Othello.” That play featured none other than Magic Johnson’s longtime friend and neighbor, the $300 million Hollywood powerhouse, Denzel Washington. But Cookie’s emotional highlight remained LaTanya’s performance. “I am so glad I was able to see her, I am so proud and happy for her!!” she wrote, giving fans a glimpse of how deeply she is rooted in her circle. That NYC trip may have ended, but her connection to Purpose didn’t.

But distanced from ‘Magic’ for how long? Fast forward to now, and Cookie’s back in the Big Apple—but this time, she’s not alone. Magic Johnson tagged along, making it a full-blown reunion of familiar faces. Reason? “Purpose.” And that says a lot. Something about the play stuck with Cookie enough to come back for more—and to bring Magic into the fold. And Magic didn’t hold back in expressing what the night meant to him.

The NBA legend took to IG to praise the production, calling it funny, well-written. “Last night in NYC, Cookie and I went to see the Tony Award-winning Best Play, Purpose starring our good friend Latanya Richardson Jackson, Harry Lennix, Jon Michael Hill, Alana Arenas, Glenn Davis, and the 2025 Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actress in a Play, Kara Young! We had such an amazing time. The play was funny, well-written, and touched on a lot of family issues that so many of us go through!” he posted.

The power couple is back in one frame. But here’s the thing—why didn’t Magic join Cookie the first time around? Well, the answer circles right back to the Showtime Lakers.

Magic Johnson’s backyard turns into Showtime’s stage again

So even decades after their prime, the glow of the Showtime Lakers hasn’t faded one bit. Their legacy still shines, not just in highlight reels but in real-life moments that feel like scenes straight out of a movie. Just a few weeks ago, when Cookie was enjoying “Purpose,” Magic Johnson opened up their L.A. home, and suddenly the city wasn’t just watching—it was smiling all over again.

Because yes, the legends showed up. Michael Cooper, James Worthy, AC Green, Norm Nixon, and Kurt Rambis reunited like it was 1987 all over again. Worthy shared the moment on Instagram, posting, “Memorial Day w my some of my Showtime Lakers fam at Magic’s party.” Cooper chimed in with, “Getting together again… amazing time at the Johnson’s house!” It wasn’t just nostalgia—it was a living tribute to the dynasty they built together.

But to understand the magic, you’ve got to rewind the tape. It all started in 1975 when Jack Kent Cooke sent four players packing to land Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That bold move lit the fuse. Then in 1979, the Lakers hit the lottery and landed a 6’9″ point guard with vision and a smile that made everything click—Magic Johnson.

From there, Showtime wasn’t just a nickname. It was a whole movement. Magic conducted fast breaks like a symphony. Kareem’s skyhook felt inevitable. Cooper, the underdog, became a defensive monster. And when Pat Riley—slick suit and all—stepped in, the Lakers didn’t just win games, they owned the moment. Five rings, nine Finals, and a cultural blueprint that still makes headlines today.