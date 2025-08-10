Cooper Flagg Makes Dirk Nowitzki Change Stance on Mavs Rift After Shaquille O’Neal’s Remark

The moment Cooper Flagg’s name was called as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, something shifted in Dallas. It wasn’t just the excitement of landing the most hyped American prospect since Anthony Davis. This felt personal for a fanbase still healing from the trade of Luka Doncic and the fractured relationships that followed. Most notably with the Mavericks’ most iconic player ever, Dirk Nowitzki.

For years, Nowitzki had been the soul of the franchise. But after the departure of long-time athletic trainer Casey Smith and the stunning Luka trade, even Dirk seemed distant. He skipped public appearances and was noticeably absent from key Mavs moments. When legends gathered for the draft party, names like Mark Aguirre, Nick Van Exel, and Rolando Blackman were there, but Dirk was not.

It was clear, the rift was real. However, has Flagg’s arrival meant it is already behind them?

“Hi, Cooper, Dirk here. Welcome to Dallas, and congrats on being the number one pick. We’re excited to have you. Dallas is a special place with the best fans in the NBA, and we can’t wait to see your career here in Dallas. Let’s go!” Nowirzki was seen saying in a clip posted by the Mavericks on X.

For those watching closely, it spoke volumes. Dirk was back. And for someone who had once gone quiet during the team’s most turbulent time, this wasn’t just a welcome, it was a signal. Then, even more unexpectedly, Dirk opened up further during a podcast appearance,

“And yes, the Mavs were really, it has to be said, incredibly lucky. Have really caught the first pick, you really have to say. Although I think they have less than two percent chances of getting the first pick. And then drafted at the end of June after the finals Cooper Flagg by Duke. Huge talent. Unbelievable how he’s already playing. He’s 18 as a blood disciple, I think. How he reads the game. Incredible athlete. So yes, a little bit of Sky is the limit for him.”

Once distant and estranged due to past disagreements and changes within the team, Nowitzki’s tone now carries hope and optimism. He hasn’t met Cooper Flagg personally yet, but the reports he’s heard paint a picture of a dedicated and driven young player, a workhorse eager to learn and improve. “I’ve also heard a bit now, that he’s an absolute workhorse, that he’s listening, that he wants to learn, that he wants to improve, that he really wants to become a good player, a great player, that he has the drive,” he added.

This newfound positivity reflects how Flagg’s arrival has rekindled Nowitzki’s connection to the Mavericks. Where there was once silence and distance, there is now anticipation and support, “I wish him all the best for the new season and that he makes a great impact with the Mavs.” This signals Flagg’s presence as a bridge to healing old rifts and uniting the franchise’s past and future.

Shaq sends powerful message to Cooper Flagg

A month earlier, it was Shaquille O’Neal who had publicly rallied behind Cooper Flagg. His words turned heads, especially in Dallas. “Great young man. I know both his parents very, very well,” Shaq said at a charity event. “Everything about this city, this organization—it’s going to be the right place. I think this is a great organization, a great town for him to start off his NBA career.”

Then came the quote that seemed to be the final push Dirk needed to soften his stance. “We all remember Dirk wasn’t Dirk when he first got here… And then we’ll give him time to develop.” Shaq, known for his blunt honesty, reminded everyone of something important: even Dirk, one of the all-time greats, had a slow start.

Greatness doesn’t happen overnight, even for players with rare talent like Flagg. Shaq wasn’t saying Flagg would be just like Dirk, he was emphasizing that patience is key to unlocking true potential.

This was a powerful moment, a clear sign of respect for both Dirk’s journey and Flagg’s future. And it struck a chord, changing the conversation around the Mavericks and their newest star. Cooper Flagg arrives in Dallas with the promise of becoming the third all-time great to wear a Mavs jersey after Luka and Dirk. And like Dirk, he has the city, the fans, and now a legend watching his back again.