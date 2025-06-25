Cooper Flagg Meets Bucks Legend While Dallas Mavericks Braces for Draft Night

“Obviously a surreal feeling just to be here. I’m just trying to enjoy it and take it all in with my family.” Before his selection as the consensus number 1 pick in the Barclays Center was finalized, Cooper Flagg, with his family, visited the Empire State Building. Soon, the dream of being an NBA player will become a reality. But visiting a tourist spot was not the only agenda on his mind. As the 18-year-old paid homage to the greats, who brought in a seismic change 75 years ago.

Somewhere over the years, even if the three names were forgotten, their legacies weren’t. Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, Chuck Cooper, and Earl Lloyd. The first African Americans in the league’s history. The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association have now come together to ensure that their legacies receive the recognition they have long deserved. April 25, 1950, marks 75 years of the former NBA players breaking the norm and the color barrier in basketball. Cooper Flagg made sure to meet the legend’s family as a sign of respect.

He wasn’t there alone. Former champion, Oscar Robertson too was also present. “Cooper Flagg meets Oscar Robertson and family members of our NBA Pioneers, JaTaun Robinson-Swopes (daughter of Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton), Chuck Cooper III (son of Chuck Cooper), and Kevin Lloyd (son of Earl Lloyd), at the NBA Pre-Draft Media Circuit in NYC.” Back in May 1950, the Celtics drafted Cooper as the 13th overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft. With this, the Celtics became the first team to draft a Black player.

That same year, the Washington Capitols selected Lloyd with the 101st overall pick in the ninth round. He went on to become the first Black player to play in an NBA game. On the other hand, the New York Knicks purchased Clifton’s contract from the Harlem Globetrotters, making him the first African American to sign an NBA contract. That’s why a celebration is much needed for the 3 ‘Pioneers’.

But the celebration is also for Cooper Flagg, that’s why New Balance has already decided to celebrate their star athlete. “flagg day. June 25, 2025. @cooper_flagg’s journey to the game’s biggest arenas started with the work done in empty gyms.” Yes, Wednesday will also be celebrated as ‘Flagg Day’, since it is obvious who the number pick will be.

Before Cooper Flagg, other NBA legends paid homage to the Pioneers

It’s important to understand the situation of the Pioneers in the first place. Kevin Lloyd, the son of Earl Lloyd, shared an anecdote of his father’s struggles. At the time, the colored individuals were not allowed entry in tandem with the others. Adding to that, there was also a segregation in the dining halls with the people of the black community having to dine outside, or separately. From there, finding a place in the league is more than what words can express.

That’s why when in April, it was the 75th year to that date, many former players penned their thoughts. In an Instagram story, Carmelo Anthony wrote, “75 years of pushing the game forward🙏🏾.” The good news is, starting in the 2025–26 season, the league and NBPA have plans to honor the legends of the game annually during Black History Month, as per the latest details. “History! S/O to those who paved the way,” Dwyane Wade wrote on his IG story.

Remembering the legends, former NBA player Baron Davis shared a post on his social handle and wrote, “Appreciate All The Legends That Came Before Me. Thank you!! With love and respectful Shoulder of Giants.” Fast forward 75 years, and the league now sees no less than 70.4 percent black players, with the game redefined by the likes of Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The pioneers withstood the discrimination and segregation to pave the way for generations to come.