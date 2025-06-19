Cooper Flagg Needs to Finish Chet Holmgren’s Unfinished Business as Matt Barnes Drops Bold Claim

Is Cooper Flagg the best draft prospect? This question has been ongoing ever since the Duke alum announced his intention to turn pro. Recently, Matt Barnes had reserved praise for the consensus number 1 2025 draft pick. “But again a white player that’s going to take the league by storm, I think there’s some smaller comparisons you can make with Larry and Cooper.” Barnes is hoping that Flagg’s trajectory takes him to the heights of status achieved by Larry Bird. But the comparison is not only with a former legend, as the Warriors star also compared Chet Holmgren to Flagg.

“Big fan of Cooper Flagg. I think what I’m the biggest fan of is his motor, and I think his competitiveness and he’s fearless and I love that about young players. This is going to go to your additive about American white players. I think he really I think Chet may have cracked the mold but I think Cooper may break the mold.” This was during his conversation on the “Skip 1 on 1″ show with Skip Bayless.

The former champion is talking about the mold of being big and athletic enough at the same time. For context, Chet Holmgren was the overall #2 pick in the 2022 draft. But it was a toss-up between him and Paolo Banchero, who ended up being the #1. The reason for the Thunder star to be highly rated is not only because of his 7-feet-1 structure, but production on the court as well. He finished the season with Gonzaga with 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, and a shooting of 39% from the 3-point line. So, how does it compare to Cooper Flagg?

The Duke alum failed to lead them to a championship, yet his contributions always excelled. He averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game. Not to forget, he led the Blue Devils in all those 5 statistical metrics. On top of that, his shooting from beyond the arc was 37%. That’s why his two-way ability impressed Matt Barnes.

“I think he’s extremely talented, I got a chance to see him play in person and to me it’s not always about the numbers you put up when I see…So, I really like Cooper Flag. I think his intangibles, to begin with, are going to be what carries him in the NBA.” That’s why Barnes has higher hopes for Flagg in comparison to Holmgren.

Cooper Flagg’s ability is also rated highly by the Thunder star

The momentum for Maine native’s projection also increased because of his performance with the USA Select Team last year. He became the first college player in over a decade to participate in the training camp alongside the senior national team. In the scrimmage against the ‘Avengers’, who won the eventual gold in Paris, Cooper Flagg never looked out of place.

His highlights from the practice stood out, and Holmgren took notice. “It’s impressive. Not only can you see some of the different skills he has in his skillset. But also just understanding the situation.” Holmgren shared his thoughts last year on Podcast P. “He’s 17, hasn’t played a college game and is coming, hooping against the highest level of basketball players in the world.” Everything Flagg is undergoing, Holmgren has already experienced.

Holmgren had a similar experience on the Select Team for Team USA last summer before they started the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Plus, the expectation of being a top draft pick and eventually turning into a cornerstone for the franchise.