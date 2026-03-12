Cops Called After Dwight Howard’s Wife Makes Major Claim – Report

Trouble seems to follow Dwight Howard like his own shadow. The former Los Angeles Lakers star recently filed for divorce from his wife, Amber Howard aka, Amy Luciani. Now, according to TMZ’s report, Amber called the cops on Dwight as he allegedly locked her out of the house for the third time.

In a call to 911, Amy said, “Well, what’s going on is my husband, this will be the third time, whenever he gets upset, he locks me out of our estate. We live in a 35,000 sq. ft. big home.” She also clarified that she was talking about Dwight Howard, the former Lakers star.

“Anytime he gets upset with me, I come home, the gate’s locked. He just did it again. We had an argument, he lost custody of his daughter last night with CPS,” Howard mentioned in the call. “He took it out on me, and he went all ballistic. I come home, I try to go back in the gate, but he changed the gate code again.”

Amber also said she had already warned Dwight about locking her out of their home. According to her, police had previously come to the property and told him it was illegal to shut his wife outside the gate. She told the NBA champion that she had lived in the home for 15 months and that they had been married for 12. Yet, she said he ignored the warning. As a result, the 40-year-old changed the gate code again and locked her out once more.

Then things became more humiliating. Amber Howard said she had to walk through the woods and force her way through a side gate to enter the property. It was raining. Neighbors could have easily called the police. Meanwhile, she felt deeply embarrassed standing outside her own home. Amy also said Dwight had previously forced her to sleep in her car after their arguments. She called that unfair, given his wealth and NBA status. Therefore, she asked the authorities to come out. She also added that she was unsure of her rights but felt the situation was unreasonable.

Now, what’s intriguing is that Amber wasn’t the only one who called the cops. In fact, Dwight too sought help from authorities as he suspected a theft episode at home.

Dwight Howard called the cops over an alleged theft

Latest reports show that former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard contacted police over a situation involving a “female.” TMZ Sports later reported that the woman was allegedly his wife, Amber Howard. According to the report, the 40-year-old told authorities that the woman had left his Georgia mansion with several personal belongings. These items reportedly included jewelry, his wedding band, and even his phone.

Meanwhile, TMZ also obtained 911 audio tied to the call. In the recording, Dwight Howard told the dispatcher that a female, whom TMZ again described as allegedly his wife, had driven away in a gray Camaro with the items. However, he explained he was away from the mansion at the time because he had stepped out to pick up his child. The operator then informed him that an officer would contact him soon so he could submit a formal report. The reported incident was dated March 7.

Chaos seems to circle Dwight Howard’s home like a storm that refuses to pass. First, Amber Howard called the police and said Dwight Howard had locked her outside the mansion again after an argument. Then came a twist. Dwight Howard also contacted authorities over a suspected theft involving a woman described as his wife. As both sides reached out for help, the situation spiraled into a strange back-and-forth that now sits firmly in the spotlight.