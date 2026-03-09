“Creates Animosity”: Michael Jordan Makes His Stance Clear on LeBron James, Kobe Bryant in GOAT Debate

In a rare and definitive break from his usual silence on the most relentless debate in sports, Michael Jordan has finally addressed the “Greatest of All Time” subject. Speaking on another edition of MJ’s Insights to Excellence with Mike Tirico, the 6x NBA champion showed the opposite of his diehard fans (think, Skip Bayless) with a surprising dismissal of the GOAT label.

Instead of stoking those fires, His Airness chose to emphasize the lineage and evolution of the sport. Far from fueling the rivalry with the contemporary stars he’s compared to, Jordan expressed deep admiration for LeBron James and the late Kobe . But it came with a warning that the current obsession with ranking eras is damaging the fraternity of the game.

“The GOAT term is something I’ll never get high or low about. It just doesn’t exist for me,” Jordan stated plainly. “We paved the way for Kobe and LeBron. The beauty of the game of basketball is that players have evolved the game further.”

Jordan’s comments suggest a desire to bridge the gap between the 1990s and the modern era, one often defined by statistical comparisons and ‘ring counting.’ Yet MJ warns, “don’t then use that against the players who taught you the game or that you learned from,” Jordan continued.

This might also be a pointed reference to that little online movement about ‘Jordan has no left,’ to disparage ’90s NBA. And for those who like to imagine how MJ would play in this era, he goes on to say, “I would have loved to play against LeBron and Kobe in my prime, but we’ll never be able to know that… I think it creates animosity.”

Unlike what some the debate factions on the Internet would like to believe, MJ makes a point to say, “I have no animosity against today’s players, but you do have certain players who do have animosity due to the forgetfulness of their contributions to the game of basketball.”

Yet there are those who persistently pit LeBron James against Michael Jordan. And there are also people like Shaquille O’Neal who get angry when Kobe Bryant is left out of that conversation. But MJ had a clear opinion on LeBron James.

Michael Jordan is in touch with the times

LeBron James came in the celebrated ’03 draft class when the Shaq & Kobe era was ending and Michael Jordan was retiring. The Jordan Brand had also named its new face in Carmelo Anthony from the same draft class. For all intents and purposes, there was a clear shift in the era.

Over the next decade, King James would build a more statistically dominant resume though his finals record didn’t match the Black Cat. While Skip Bayless and his agreers would argue against Bron’s impact, Michael Jordan tonight made his personal feelings about James undeniable with a direct nod to his generation.

“I think LeBron has had an unbelievable career. I admire him for what he’s done. As well as Kobe, KD, all these guys. I think they’ve elevated the game of basketball tremendously.” This shift from Jordan, often portrayed as a hyper-competitive critic before his NBC appearance, marks a new chapter in how the game’s legends view their successors.

It’s particularly crucial when James officially surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in another milestone in career field goals. Fans are on wait-and-watch mode on whether he’d retire after this season or attempt another championship run elsewhere.

While the younger fans will mark the debate closed, Jordan adds a perspective that’s often missing from the debate: the idea that the “Greatest” is a moving target that relies on the foundation built by previous icons.