Crime Involving Rare Michael Jordan Item Puts Tragic End to Illinois Event

The hunt for rare sports memorabilia just got literal. Michael Jordan is the most searched in the trading card business (although the junk wax era severely brought the value of his cards down) and collectors would go far to get their hands on his memorabilia. But this is extreme. The National Sports Card Convention 2025 in Rosemont, Illinois was featuring extremely rare Michael Jordan cards this year. Now they’re stolen.

A 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle and a 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan – both belonging to two different dealers were stolen during Day 3 of The National. These are two very valuable cards depending on the condition and authentication.

The news of the missing cards came to the fore in an unusual way. YouTuber Clemente Collector was at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center (20 minutes from the United Center) for The National doing his usual vlogs on collectibles. He showed off a PSA 2.5 1951 Bowman Mantle and moved on. Later, the booth’s owner stopped him and asked to see the footage because they said that the card was stolen. Clemente said a third card was also stolen but this was not identified.

Clemente vlogged about this incident as a promise to the dealer to spread the word and hope for getting more information on the theft. His video currently has 21k views and counting. In the same area as the Mantle card booth, the ’86 Fleer Jordan dealer was talking to another customer when someone opened their case and took the Jordan card.

Clemente is so far the only source reporting this incident. No statement from the organizers of the National has been made. Details are still obscure and what action was taken is not known.

The National had a record-breaking turnout this year (for the third consecutive year). While final attendance numbers aren’t here, organizers claimed it was double the 2024 figure of 100,000 collectors. The increasing attendance reflects the growth of a once niche industry that made a Jordan trading card invaluable.

The value of a Michael Jordan card

The Athletic did a survey through eBay last month and presented its findings that the amateur card trader doesn’t fully grasp. Michael Jordan is the most in-demand face on a plastic card year after year. The problem is, there’s just a surplus of those.

An authenticated 1986 Jordan Fleer like the one stolen can sell for around $250 on eBay. An autographed one sold for $2.5 million at Pharrell Williams’ Joopiter last month. That stolen Mantle card could have a starting price of $8,000 although Clemente said this one was valued at $12,000.

That’s because Mantle’s cards were lost to time and finding one now, especially in mint condition, is rare. The Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) valued a gem-mint 1951 Bowman Mantle as high as $3 million.

With the arrival of Michael Jordan on the scene, cards skyrocketed in value. The junk wax of the ’90s when Jordan was leading the Bulls Dynasty and unretiring a few dozen times saw his cards and collectibles getting preserved more. Today there are many Fleers and Upper Decks in great condition for collectors to choose from. Usually an autograph from His Airness increases the value by six figures.

Clemente said this Jordan card was a PSA 5. That could be roughly, $4,262 in value as per the PSA. Apparently there are 328 PSA 10s of this rookie card in existence. A Fleer of that grade is valued over $200,000.

Given the value, Clemente believes this crime was planned with the intention to sell them to another dealer. He was heartbroken for the dealers who risk millions of dollars worth of property coming into an event like The National with minimal security. At the time of that video, it appears the stolen cards were not found and he hopes the incident will encourage more dealers to be vigilant.