Crowd Goes Crazy as Magic Johnson Reunites With Larry Bird at Special Event

Before Michael Jordan vs Isiah Thomas ever existed in the NBA, Larry Bird vs Magic Johnson ruled the show. A rivalry so intense that only championships could settle debates. However, away from the league’s heat, Magic and Larry have become the best of friends. And therefore, whenever they reunite, everyone enjoys the moment.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird appeared as guest speakers at the Paul Hastings LLP Annual Partners Meeting held on March 14, 2026, in Boca Raton. The Los Angeles Lakers legend took to his Instagram to share photos from the event. With Bird by his side, Johnson wrote: “I always have the time of my life when I am with my Dream Team teammate, Hall of Famer and Legend Larry Bird! The crowd went crazy!”

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True NBA fans will always know the legends behind the two Hall of Famers. Their rivalry once fueled the league; now their friendship awes everyone. He further wrote, “We were both guest speakers at the Paul Hastings LLP Annual Partners meeting this morning in Boca Raton, FL. Thank you to Global Managing Partner Sharrese Smith and Chair of the Firm Frank Lopez for having us today!”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earvin “Magic” Johnson (@magicjohnson) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Paul Hastings LLP, a global law firm serving investment banks, asset managers, and major corporations, gathered its equity partners and leadership for the Annual Partners meeting on March 14, 2026, in Boca Raton. Meanwhile, reports shared no official agenda or topic details. Still, the event carried energy, with Johnson and Bird joining as guest speakers at the strategic, networking-focused gathering.

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In fact, fans shared their feelings in the comment section. They wrote, “Two old goats 🐐 ❤️ when the NBA was the NBA !!!” Another one added, “Oh, wow! Would have loved to have attended!!” It’s safe to say the crowd went crazy, as Magic Johnson claimed in his caption. Because if fans react with such positivity in comments, then imagine what the real crowd must’ve been like.

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Now, speaking of Larry Bird and Magic Johnson, basketball has stood witness to their rivalry and friendship over the years.

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird’s history started before the NBA

Before the NBA even arrived, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird had already ignited basketball. In 1979, Magic’s Michigan State beat Bird’s unbeaten Indiana State 75-64 in the most-watched NCAA game ever. Magic went No. 1 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

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Bird, drafted in 1978, later joined the Boston Celtics and won Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, Magic delivered a stunning 1980 NBA Finals Game 6 with 42 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block to claim Finals MVP. Clearly, the 1980s belonged to their rivalry.

Next came classic Finals wars. The 1984 NBA Finals ended 4-3 for Boston with Bird as Finals MVP. Then the 1985 NBA Finals flipped the script. Magic answered the Memorial Day Massacre opener and sealed a 4 to 2 Lakers victory, the franchise’s first Finals win over Boston. Finally, the 1987 NBA Finals delivered the famous baby sky hook in Game 4 as LA again won 4-2. Bird collected three titles in 1981, 1984, and 1986, plus three straight MVPs from 1984 to 1986. Magic stacked five rings and three MVPs.

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Imago Sept. 3, 2009 – Boston, Massachusetts – Larry Bird opens Magic Johnson s warm up jacket to reveal a Celtics T Shirt underneath at Larry s retirement ceremony PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAd Ma

Sept 3 2009 Boston Massachusetts Larry Bird Opens Magic Johnson S warm up Jacket to reveal a Celtics T Shirt Underneath AT Larry S Retirement Ceremony PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY ZUMAd MA

Yet rivalry slowly turned personal. “I really didn’t care what anyone else did,” Bird said. “I always checked what Magic was doing.” Later, the bond grew warmer. Magic once laughed while recalling, “She turned and said, ‘Magic, you’re my favorite basketball player.’ [Laughs] And I just said, ‘Thank you, Mama Bird!’”

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Eventually, both joined the United States men’s national basketball team at the 1992 Summer Olympics with Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley. Despite Bird’s back issues and Magic’s HIV retirement shock, the squad won gold by 44 points per game, turning fierce rivalry into lasting respect.

Time may move on, yet the Magic Johnson and Larry Bird story still steals the spotlight. Once fierce rivals who defined basketball’s loudest era, they now share laughter, stages, and memories. Meanwhile, fans keep soaking in every reunion. Years later, the rivalry has mellowed into respect, and their bond continues to remind the sport that some legends shine even brighter together.