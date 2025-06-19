Dallas Can Save Cooper Flagg From 4x NBA All-Star’s Fate as Draft Conspiracy Circulates

At this point, Cooper Flagg to the Dallas Mavericks feels like a foregone conclusion. We are still a few days away from the draft, but the projected number 1 player seems content with the choice. However, the future can’t be predicted, and we have seen many former top picks dwindle to mediocrity by not living up to the hype. But Matt Barnes, despite his thoughts on the draft conspiracy, feels Dallas is the best destination for the 18-year-0ld.

Even the Maine native seems comfortable with the idea of wearing the Mavs jersey. As he has also not scheduled any visits or workouts with teams other than the team that won the odds with 1.8%. Since that day, many believe the league played a role in helping the team land Cooper Flagg, as they traded their franchise quarterback, Luka Doncic. Barnes even used previous examples of LeBron and Cleveland and Derrick Rose in Chicago as some of the moves that still raise concerns to date. “I think Cooper Flagg is going to be a really special player, and for him to somehow, someway land in Dallas is absolutely crazy to me.”

To explain it better, the former Warriors star stated, “There are just certain things that happen, uh, with that lottery machine, sometimes when they need to happen, that happen.” Barnes also believes Cooper Flagg with the Dallas is a much better fit for his development, unlike what DeMarcus Cousins had with the Sacramento Kings. “You know, sometimes the trajectory of a star depends on where you go. And if you’re one of those bottom-of-the-barrel, terrible teams that have different coaches every year, that can mess up. One example is DeMarcus Cousins.”

Part of the 2010 draft, Boogie was the fifth overall pick. The Kentucky star did not disappoint in the beginning, as he earned the nod to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. Yet his career in Sacramento was unstable. The Kings changed 6 coaches in the 7 years when DeMarcus was with them. Which is a concern that Barnes raised, ” It never allowed him to really mature in that Sacramento situation because it was a new coach every year.”

That’s why the former champion feels Dallas is the best place for Cooper Flagg. After all, they only had 10 coaches, including current HC Jason Kidd, since the inception of the franchise in 1980. “So I’m a big proponent of where you land as a young star can really kind of help you either be a superstar, or it can help you kind of just be very talented and just be out there. Um, so I’m glad that he’s going to be in Dallas.”

Another positive update on Cooper Flagg’s future in Dallas

Even though the team has no Luka Doncic, the core of the team includes Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson. In Dallas, Flagg will not be under pressure to be the primary superstar right away. He can take his time to develop into his role while the veteran stars take care of business. Let’s not forget, he led Duke to a Final Four, averaging 19.2 points per game.

NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round Practice – Raleigh Mar 20, 2025 Raleigh, NC, USA Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg 2 catches a pass during the NCAA pre tournament practice at Lenovo Center at Lenovo Center.

That’s why Barnes opined, “I think Dallas has a really good team, and it’ll be a good landing spot for Cooper to kind of learn the ropes of this game.” Ahead of the draft day, the forward made his presence known. Yes, the Duke star made his official visit to the city on Tuesday. Instead of basketball activities, the focus of the visit was a “light on-court component.” The major agenda was a private dinner with a contingent of Mavs officials.

Per media veteran Kevin Gray Jr., Flagg was “having fun” on his visit to Dallas, which is a great sign for Mavs fans. Ultimately, that’s what the fans want to connect to another cornerstone after the Doncic trade. Even his mother seems happy with the approach, as her social media activity clearly suggests a preference for this move.