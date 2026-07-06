“Damn Can’t Believe…”: Ex-Celtics Star Reveals Jayson Tatum’s Unfiltered Reaction to Jaylen Brown’s Trade

The offseason has seen a lot of emotional departures. After the failed move to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo with Jaylen Brown as part of the trade, the end was inevitable for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. That move eventually came after he was moved to Eastern Conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, sending the NBA world into a frenzy, and now former player Jeff Teague has revealed details of a conversation that took place behind closed doors.

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Teague, on the Club 520 podcast on Monday, shared what Jayson Tatum said about the trade:

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“I talked to my boy yesterday, my boy JT motivated. It ain’t no slight because he was legit like, “Damn can’t believe that sh*t went down.” You know what I mean? That’s sum bullsh*t really…. You know what I said, I was like sh*t what you gonna do? I was like sh*t, the pressure’s on now.”

After remaining silent for two days following the deal, Tatum posted an emotional farewell to Brown on Instagram.

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“9 years! Forever grateful for all that we accomplished together, for pushing me to be a better player,” he wrote. “From first round exits to winning a chip together I’m thankful for it all. Nothing but love and respect for you as a player and as a person! Looking forward to see how you attack this next chapter of your career and wish nothing but the best for you! Continue to be special.”

Imago Credit: IMAGN

The post marked the end of one of the NBA’s longest-running star duos. Brown and Tatum spent nine seasons together, reached multiple Eastern Conference Finals, and won the 2024 NBA championship before Boston decided to split them up.

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Notably, Jayson Tatum avoided discussing whether he supported the trade. Celtics reporters have noted that fans hoped the team’s press conference would answer those questions, though many doubted it would. For Brown, Boston received Paul George, two first-round picks (2028 and 2031) and two second-round picks.

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Jaylen Brown’s Response to His Trade to Philadelphia

Jaylen Brown, who has not been afraid to share his views, admitted he had mixed emotions after the trade. He said he was “excited and disappointed.” He then explained that he loved Boston, appreciated the fans and the championship they won together, but was ready to embrace the next chapter in Philadelphia. He also said he intended to earn the respect of the 76ers organization and its fan base.

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Furthermore, in a Twitch livestream, JB suggested that the organization mishandled his departure. According to reports, Brown said he felt “a lack of respect” and added that the Celtics simply “packed me up.” His comments fueled speculation that the relationship between Brown and Boston’s front office had deteriorated before the trade, though he did not criticize Tatum.

The Celtics will now build around Tatum, Paul George and their newly acquired draft assets, while Philadelphia hopes Brown can help push the franchise into championship contention.