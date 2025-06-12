David Greenwood’s Cause of Death- What Happened to the Pistons Legend?

It all started with a kid who couldn’t get enough of basketball. Back in middle school, David Greenwood would play for three different teams in three separate parks—all in one day. His brother Al would drive him around between games, while David swapped out one sweaty uniform for another, ready to jump right back into action. “He was relentless because he loved the game,” Al said. That early fire? It never really left him.

Later on, that same fire pushed him through some intense moments at home. Picture this—David, a skinny teenager, getting bounced around in the driveway by his dad, who was literally twice his size. But instead of backing off, he’d keep getting back up, hungry for more. And when he wasn’t getting bruised in the driveway, he was in the gym shooting blindfolded. His brother had to guide him before he stepped out of bounds. That’s the kind of dedication that separates legends from the rest.

Unfortunately, the story took a heartbreaking turn on Sunday night. Greenwood passed away, aged 68, after a battle with cancer, confirmed at Riverside Hospital. The news sent shockwaves through the basketball world. The UCLA icon, NBA champion, and respected vet left a legacy that was far beyond the court in quiet resilience.

And staying true to that resilient spirit, he didn’t even tell his family about the illness until the very end. “Everything happened so quickly,” said Bronson Greenwood, David’s nephew. “It was kind of a shock.” Just like he played through pain, without complaint, David faced the end on his own terms.

UCLA legacy

Even after John Wooden stepped away from the bench, UCLA didn’t lose its winning DNA—David Greenwood made sure of that. After making waves at Verbum Dei High School, Greenwood joined the Bruins in 1975 and quickly cemented his name in the program’s record books. By the time he was done, he stood tall—literally at 6-foot-9 and figuratively in stats—ranking No. 15 all-time in points with 1,721 and No. 4 in rebounds with 1,022.

Not only that, but Greenwood brought consistent fire across four full seasons. From 1975 to 1979, he averaged 14.8 points and 8.7 boards over 118 games, helping UCLA rack up a 102-17 record. The Bruins never missed a beat during his time, winning the league every single year. And personally, Greenwood didn’t just show up—he shone. He was a three-time all-conference pick and grabbed team MVP honors in both his junior and senior seasons.

And to top it all, Greenwood achieved what few could. He was named as a first-team All-American in both 1978 and 1979, becoming UCLA’s first back-to-back first-team All-America selection since Bill Walton (1972-74). Add in his back-to-back conference Player of the Year honors, and it’s clear—his legacy wasn’t just strong, it was historic.

David Greenwood’s NBA journey

To no one’s surprise, David Greenwood didn’t have to wait long on draft night. Right after the Lakers scooped up Magic Johnson at No. 1 in 1979, the Chicago Bulls called Greenwood’s name with the second pick, hoping he could help steer their rebuild. His game wasn’t flashy, but it was dependable.

As his brother Al put it, “He wasn’t exciting, he was steady. You knew you were going to get a double-double every night out of him regardless of what the score was.”

Sure enough, Greenwood delivered. He started every game as a rookie, putting up 16.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. That earned him a spot on the all-rookie team, even though the Bulls finished with a disappointing 30-52 record. Still, he didn’t flinch.

Instead, Greenwood pushed through the grind, even when it came at a brutal cost. He struggled with foot injuries due to his unique stride, heel-first instead of toe-first. His brother recalled one visit to L.A. to play the Lakers.

After the game, “he took his shoes off at home, saying it felt as if they were full of broken glass.” Al added, “That was how his feet felt a lot of the time, but he just played even when he shouldn’t have. I always called him The Thoroughbred.”

Incredibly, through all the pain, Greenwood still showed up night after night. He never missed a full NBA season and played all 82 games in each of his first three years. During that stretch, he averaged a solid 15.1 points and 9.3 rebounds per game over 246 games.

Then came an unexpected turn. In October 1985, the Bulls traded him to the Spurs. But late in his career, he made a surprise playoff run with Detroit in 1990, helping them win a title.

However, Greenwood’s legacy doesn’t just stop at hooping. He owned Blockbuster stores, worked with CBS Sports, and even coached Verbum Dei to back-to-back state titles in ’98 and ’99. The man did it all—quietly, humbly, and with heart. Rest in peace, legend.