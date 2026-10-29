“Dealt With Heart Issues”: Ernie Johnson Joins Charles Barkley in Announcing an Emotional Inside the NBA Update

Sooner or later, all good things end. On October 28, 2026, legendary broadcaster Ernie Johnson announced that the 2026-27 season would be his final one hosting ‘Inside the NBA’. This most certainly means that Charles Barkley would likely exit as well.

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In an X post, Johnson explained that he’s making the decision entirely on his own. “It’s just time,” he said, after spending countless seasons breaking down NBA games with his friends Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith. But there’s just one more thing.

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“For nearly two years now, I’ve dealt with heart issues, had bypass surgery 14 months ago, still trying to get this thing to beat exactly the way it should,” he said in his video message. “And we’re getting there. I mean, I feel great. So this isn’t a case where my doctor said, ‘you need to stop working’. It’s nothing like that.”

Thus, a 37-season run as host comes to an end for Johnson, who is now 70. He explained in the video that he now cherishes spending time with his wife and grandchildren more than ever before. However, this isn’t the end of the story for good.

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Yes, Ernie Johnson is stepping away from ‘Inside the NBA’, but that’s not all he does. He promised that he’d still show up for TNT and CBS’ other projects like March Madness.

Johnson also recently started his own production company, 32 Bowties, which aims to tell feel-good stories in sports. “So this is by no means the end. It’s just a turning of the page,” he said. “And I’ll forever cherish every chapter we have written with ‘Inside the NBA.'”

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He stuck around with the show even after the NBA’s new media rights deals excluded TNT from domestic live games. The years TNT spent building the show were at risk, but they pulled through. The November 2024 settlement helped Ernie Johnson save the crew members’ jobs.

TNT continues to produce the show while ESPN/ABC are responsible for airing it. Around the time of the rights transition, Johnson also convinced his dear friend Charles Barkley to stick around for two more years. Last season was the first, and the current one is the second.

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Charles Barkley has long maintained that he’d stay if Ernie Johnson stays. “But I’m hoping the show keeps going on ESPN. But if Ernie retires after next year, I’m done,” Barkley said on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“Because we are a package deal. I got so much love and respect for that guy. If he says he’s done, I’m gone.” Now, Johnson has said he’s done, which means Barkley will likely leave too.

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Therefore, the 2026-27 season will be the last time fans get to see the two legends together on Inside the NBA one last time. Once they exit, a new age for the show will be ushered in. Barkley has personally named Jalen Rose as one of his favorites, which means he could be a worthy successor.

Others like Draymond Green and Vince Carter are also worthy candidates but nothing has been decided yet. In this moment, the most important person is still Ernie Johnson, who thanked the fans for their love, support, and understanding in his closing remarks.