Debate Breaks Out As Derrick Rose’s MVP Career Snubbed from Hall of Fame Honor

“You’re not only the MVP. You’re The People’s Champ,” Joakim Noah said about Derrick Rose during the Bulls’ halftime ceremony in his tribute to the legend. Rose’s buzzer-beating shot in Game 3 will forever remain etched in memory, even if the Bulls were defeated in the 2015 Eastern Conference semifinals. With 3 All-Star selections, a ROTY honor, and carrying the Bulls on his back, Rose was probably the closest thing we got to Michael Jordan. But, as we all know, had other plans. His progress was abruptly halted by an ACL injury, and it is safe to say now, he was never the same player again. That might have altered his NBA career, but it didn’t diminish his legacy. But has he done enough to make a serious case for a Hall of Fame inclusion? Well, that’s up for debate.

Derrick Rose is one of the players many assumed to be a guaranteed Hall of Famer during the early years of his career. In 2010–11, D-Rose led the Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since Jordan’s legendary team back in ’98. The Bulls finished the regular season with an astonishing record of 62-20, with Rose leading the charge while averaging 25 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds. Wow! He was named the youngest MVP in NBA history, on the back of that season. But this was as good as it got for Rose, as he never came close to reaching the heights that were expected of him. Now, the question is, was this a HOF-worthy career? A recent social media post sparked a widespread debate on this.

An Instagram handle, the Score, triggered this debate with a bold statement: “Derrick Rose could be the only NBA MVP to not make the basketball HOF.” For context, the only players part from Rose to win an MVP and not to have been inducted into the HOF are all still playing. The list includes: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. So, there is still hope that Derrick’s contribution may still get recognized with a HOF ticket.

As expected, the post split opinions amongst the fan base, with many voicing their thoughts in the comment section.

How did fans react to Derrick Rose’s MVP chances?

While some seemingly agreed with the former NBA player’s career, those same netizens also emphasized Rose’s impact in leading the Bulls and his influence in the basketball world. “It’s the basketball HOF, not the NBA HOF. He means more to basketball than most,” a fan wrote. This is true as several players were inducted into the HoF for their contribution to the sport overall and not just the league.

Just after Rose’s retirement, the Chicago Bulls announced their decision to raise his number (No.1) to the rafters. With this, he will be joining the Bulls legends’ roster alongside Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, and Scottie Pippen. His incredible run with the Bulls and uplifting the team indeed make a strong case for the Hall of Fame. “The fact he never gave up and actually ended up with a decent career at the end speaks volumes. Rose DESERVES the HOF!” another fan commented.

However, some expressed doubts. This netizen wrote, “His resume without mvp wouldn’t be close. Considering impact on the game and an mvp I think he could get in. That mvp should count as like 5-7 more All-Stars. Only one mvp per year. He has what 99.9% of other players don’t.” It seems Rose’s MVP honor makes all the change.

Hinting at how LeBron James was also the most hyped player to win the honor that year, another netizen argued, “Maturing is realizing he wasn’t the mvp that year.” However, many might counter this argument with Rose’s massive role in leading the Bulls that year. Some continued to argue, and one wrote, “His resume isn’t good enough. But his impact alone will get him in. If he never got injured it wouldn’t be a discussion.”

After Jordan, Derrick Rose is the only player to score 2,000 points and 600 assists in a single season. After his injury, Rose made a comeback, but he wasn’t the same as before. After his stint with the Bulls, he played for the Knicks, Cavaliers, Pistons, and Grizzlies, averaging 12,573 points across his career. Following his retirement, he shifted his focus to a different sport.

Like Rose, Bob McAdoo won the MVP award at a very young age. While Rose received it at the age of 22, McAdoo was just 23 when he won the MVP. After his 10-year-long wait, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Like every player and coach who joins the pro league to make a mark, Rose also dreams of the Hall of Fame. But he says the lessons and knowledge he gained from the game matter just as much to him. Hall of Famer or not, he is already one in fans’ hearts! But debate on his chances will resurface again when he becomes eligible in the 2027-2028 season.