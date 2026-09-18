“Deeply Saddened”: Prayers Pour In After Knicks Legend Michael Sweetney’s Passing at 43

The basketball world is mourning the loss of Michael Sweetney, who has passed away at 43. A former Georgetown standout and ninth overall pick in the iconic 2003 NBA Draft, Sweetney carved out a four-year career in the league after following the path of Hoyas legends like Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo.

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While his time in the NBA was relatively brief, Sweetney’s journey from Georgetown to the biggest stage in basketball left a lasting mark. The New York Knicks selected him ninth overall in 2003, and he spent his first two seasons in New York before joining the Chicago Bulls for the next two. Sweetney died Wednesday at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center. No cause of death was given at the time.

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“With the heaviest hearts, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved Michael,” Sweetney’s wife, India, shared the news of his passing in a Facebook post on Thursday. “To know @mikesweetney was love to him. To know Mike Sweetney was love to him.

“No one loved him more and he loved no one more than his family. His children were the light of his life, and he lived every day to give them the best life possible. He’s been my best friend for 30 years and my husband for almost 20. I’m not sure what we or I will do without him. He was the best son, brother, family member, friend, father and husband ANYONE could ask for.”

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Even the Knicks dropped a tribute on social media.

“The Knicks are saddened to hear about the passing of Michael Sweetney. Michael was an incredible person who will be missed by many. Our thoughts are with his family.”

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Michael Sweetney finished his NBA career with modest averages of 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds across 233 games. Despite limited minutes, he converted 48.5% from the field. His overseas career included a stint in Puerto Rico, Venezuela, and Uruguay. In fact, in 2009 and 2011, the former Knicks star even had training-camp deals with the Boston Celtics.

But an NBA return never materialized. After playing professionally overseas, Sweetney moved into coaching and later worked as an assistant at Yeshiva University.



He also became a public advocate on mental health after speaking about his own struggles with grief and depression earlier in his career.

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“Looking back at it, obviously with my mental health issues, with me struggling with depression and anxiety, what I should have done was get some help, find somebody to talk to. I thought I was a man who could fight it on his own and obviously it burned me,” Sweetney told to Stefan Bondy.



“I went from a top-10 pick to being out of the league in four years. So it was one of those things where it sucked but it was one of those things where I wish I talked to somebody and let them know, ‘Look, I need help. I’m not okay.’”

The 6-foot-8 forward starred at Georgetown, averaging 22.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game in his final college season. He averaged double-doubles in each of his final two college seasons with 19 points and 10 rebounds in 2001-02 and 22.8 points and 10.4 rebounds in 2002-03.

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Even today, he still ranks among the Hoyas’ all-time leaders. Fifth in career rebounds (887), seventh in career blocks (180), and ninth in career points (1,750).

Now, as news of his passing spreads, tributes are pouring in for a player whose basketball journey and life after the NBA left a lasting impression on those around him.

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Fans celebrate Michael Sweetney’s legacy

One fan prayed for the family. They even shared a photo of Sweeney in a personal tribute, teaching their kids.

“My boys went to the YI basketball clinics that he ran. He was a gentle giant and so kind and patient with the little kids.”

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Reporter Stefan Bondy noted that Sweetney was excited when the Knicks invited him back for three games last season, despite his NBA career lasting only four years. He was also in attendance at Madison Square Garden in January, showing that his connection with the franchise remained strong long after his playing days were over.

That connection was reflected in the reaction from one Knicks fan, who wrote, “Once a Knicks always a Knicks. RIP and condolences to his family.”

Another shared a similar sentiment: “RIP, Knicks forever Legend!”

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A netizen also recalled his buzzer-beating tip-in that gave the Knicks a 113-112 overtime win over the Indiana Pacers in April 2005. He finished with a then-season-high 20 points and 9 rebounds. The victory ended a nine-game Knicks losing streak. “Still remember his game winner in Indiana.”

Before his NBA career, Sweetney’s accolades also included being a Naismith College Player of the Year finalist. A tribute from a fan was, “RIP to a legend🕊️🙏🏾💙🧡.”

While the NBA career did not pan out as planned, Michael Sweetney never had excuses. He spoke about the importance of mental health and even coached the next generation.