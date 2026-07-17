Defense Attorney Reveals Next Step for Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire After Not Guilty Plea in Domestic Violence Case

Zaire Wade pleaded not guilty to a felony domestic violence charge during his arraignment in a Pasadena courtroom on Thursday. The 24-year-old, the eldest son of NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, did not speak to reporters as he left the courthouse. However, his attorney Kevin Moghtanei addressed several questions about the case forward.

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“So today, Mr. Wade was arraigned on a violation of domestic violence,” the attorney said, as per Los Angeles Magazine’s Taylor Parise. “We are denying the charges; we entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. We’re going to be returning in September for a first pre-preliminary hearing on this case.”

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One of the major topics raised following the hearing involved reports regarding firearms allegedly connected to the investigation. Prosecutors reportedly stated in court that an unregistered handgun had been confiscated from Wade during the investigation and expressed concerns that additional unregistered firearms could still be in his possession.

That hearing is scheduled for September 24, a date Moghtanei attributed to the volume of evidence still under review. The case stems from a June 21 incident at a home in Burbank, when police responded to a 911 call around 5:30 a.m. after a neighbor reported hearing a woman screaming.

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Officers arrived to find Wade and a woman who had sustained lacerations to her face and body. Paramedics evaluated her at the scene, though she was not taken to a hospital. Wade was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, criminal threats and false imprisonment, and was released the same day after posting $50,000 bond. An emergency protective order followed, requiring him to stay 100 yards from the woman and to account for any firearms in his possession.

Prosecutors Raise Concerns Over Unregistered Firearms

One of the central topics at Thursday’s hearing involved firearms tied to the investigation. Prosecutors stated in court that an unregistered handgun had been confiscated from Wade during the investigation and said they remain concerned that additional unregistered firearms could still be in his possession.

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Moghtanei declined to go into detail when asked about that concern, though he emphasized that the underlying domestic violence allegation itself does not involve a firearm.

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“I can’t comment on that right now,” Moghtanei said. “The prosecutor asked if there would be a declaration of no firearms. We’re going to respond to that in kind. Just for clarification, the underlying case, from what I understand, does not involve an allegation of a firearm.”

The felony complaint filed against Wade on July 9 charges him with one count of corporal injury to a cohabitant or dating partner, alleging he willfully inflicted injury resulting in a traumatic condition. If convicted, he faces two to four years in state prison and a fine of up to $6,000. It remains unclear whether prosecutors intend to pursue the additional charges cited at the time of his arrest.

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Reports have indicated Wade was dating the woman at the time of the alleged incident, though his attorney declined to confirm the nature of their relationship.

“At this point right now, we have just received initial discovery,” Moghtanei said. “So I can’t go into the totality of the relationship between the individual and my client, Mr. Wade.”

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Moghtanei described the defense’s understanding of the case as still developing, with more court appearances expected before any resolution.

“Right now, the account is incomplete,” he said. “We intend on litigating this case fully in the courthouse. My client denies committing any crime, and he firmly contests this charge.”

Whether Wade himself will need to appear at future hearings remains an open question. Moghtanei said he has filed a motion asking that his client be permitted to appear through counsel going forward, a standard request in his practice, though he noted Wade would comply with any court order requiring his presence.

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“At this point, I have filed a motion, which is typical with my clients, to appear without them being in court,” Moghtanei said. “If he has to appear in court, he will abide by every court order.”

Neither Dwyane Wade nor his wife, Gabrielle Union, attended their son’s arraignment, and the family has not issued a public statement. The case is next scheduled to return to court on September 24.