“Defense Is Horrible Now”: NBA Legend’s LeBron James Criticism Could Spell Trouble for 76ers

With six NBA All-Defensive Team selections under his belt, fans tend to believe Tony Allen’s assessment. That resume earned Allen the nickname “The Grindfather” during his 14-year run as one of the league’s most feared perimeter stoppers. So when he weighed in on LeBron James’ elite defensive reputation, fans didn’t just take notice. It’s raising concerns that the 41-year-old’s current performance could raise a red flag for the Philadelphia 76ers.

It started on The Chris Vernon Show, when the NBA champion argued that James’ famous chase-down blocks and highlight plays have long disguised his true workload over a full 48 minutes. Speaking on a new social media debate, Allen broke down how James avoided primary defensive duties throughout his career compared to full-time lockdown defenders like himself.

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“Just think about it. Anytime you put LeBron on, we can make any scenario they play. Let’s just say OKC. Do you think LeBron starting out the game on KD [Kevin Durant] to risk picking up two fouls? No, he’s going to stick [Thabo] Sefolosha,” Allen pointed out. “So you got 41 minutes of sticking Sefolosha. The game gets tight late down the stretch in the last two to three minutes, you get a chase-down block here and there, then you get the win. Now you’re just a first-team All-Defense? I disagree.”

He chanted his disagreement despite the hosts’ arguments. Allen contrasted his own 14-year career as a perimeter anchor for the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies against James.

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“Me on the other hand… ‘Hey, it’s all right TA, we gonna need you to come through on this one. You can’t let him get his average, and he end up with 40.’ I get a few more episodes of that, I’mma be in the G-League,” Allen added. “That was my job. That was my title… I bring you not getting your average to the table every night.”

Clarifying his position to the hosts, Allen insisted, “I wasn’t hating, man. I was just saying he not a better defender.”

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Allen’s critique extended directly to James’ recent output. “I’m telling you, chase down blocks and all that, I don’t know what they got mad at. I’m saying we known LeBron James for 40,000 points and them chase-down blocks.”

James hasn’t actually been named to an All-Defensive team since 2012-13, more than a decade ago – the very stretch of his career Allen keeps circling back to.

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Allen further points out that the debate is a byproduct of the current NBA. “And then they got mad about defense in the league today where they barely even play it… we don’t want to bring up none of his highlights from the past three years because his half-side drop, defense is horrible now, you feel what I’m saying?“

Allen’s words carry substantial authority considering Kobe Bryant repeatedly praised Allen as the single toughest defender he ever faced in the NBA for his singular focus on securing defensive stops.

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The commentary comes at a delicate time for the 76ers after signing James to a two-year, $8 million deal. While Philadelphia aims to stack its superstar cards with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown, James’ declining off-ball defense is a reality.

The numbers back that up: Los Angeles had a 115.7 defensive rating with James on the floor during the 2025-26 season, according to NBA.com tracking data.

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Philadelphia’s own defense finished 16th in the league last season (115.5 defensive rating), and the Knicks swept the Sixers out of the second round that same postseason.

Most fans agreed with Allen, which could mean Sixers HC Nick Nurse might hide him in weaker matchups. If Allen’s assessment holds true, the 76ers may struggle to maintain elite end-of-game defense when it matters most.