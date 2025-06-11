DeMarcus Cousins Drops 3-Word Response as Iman Shumpert Painfully Details NBA’s Stance on Injury History

Injuries ending NBA careers? Sadly, it’s nothing new. The league has seen stars rise fast—and fall even faster—because of one wrong landing or a torn ligament. From explosive talents like Brandon Roy to giants like Yao Ming, their bodies gave out long before their passion did. But one former player takes it a step further—he truly believes he’d still be playing in the NBA today… If not for the injuries that stole it all.

Iman Shumpert was built for defense—rocking a 107.5 career defensive rating over 10 seasons with five teams, including the Cavs and Knicks, and averaging 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 461 games. He even snagged a ring in Cleveland, proving that hustle pays dividends. As a rookie at Madison Square Garden, he locked Kobe Bryant down so well that Kobe came over and tapped him with respect, saying, “You had a great game, young fella,” as reported by Basketball Network. That moment was proof—his perimeter defense wasn’t just solid, it turned heads. Unfortunately, after pouring everything into guarding the best, injuries eventually forced him to walk away from the NBA.

And Shumpert didn’t sugarcoat a thing when he pulled up on the DH12 Above the Rim podcast. He laid it all out—raw and real: “I’m saying, it’s a reason I got pushed out of the league. They like, ‘We’re not gonna pay you and your injury report like this.’ I had 6 knee surgeries, 2 finger surgeries, wrist surgeries, and reattachments.” Ten surgeries, Jeez! That’s what it took to keep him on the floor—and eventually, what forced him off it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DH12 Above the Rim (@dh12abovetherim) Expand Post

AD

The room went silent for a second, just taking it in. DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins looked at him and said, “You barely moving.” That was an apt response. Shump nodded and shot back: “I had to sleep on my back at night. I can’t sleep on my side, my shoulders are both f—- up. But that was the No. 1 thing—running through y’all motherf—— screens.” That’s the kind of pain defenders like him silently carry… all just to keep the best scorers in check.

It all came down to love—for the game, for the grind, for the moments that made it all worth it. But Iman Shumpert’s NBA journey took a brutal turn right from the start. In his rookie season, during the Knicks’ 2012 playoff opener against the Heat, Shump twisted his knee trying to recover a loose ball at midcourt. He went down immediately.

Diagnosis? A torn ACL and lateral meniscus at just 21 years old. He had to be carried off by teammates, and the road back meant surgery and up to eight months of rehab. It was the first major blow in a career that would be defined as much by resilience as it was by defense.

And the proof of that resilience and never-give-up attitude can be seen in his recent admission.

Is Iman Shumpert thinking of making a comeback?

Iman Shumpert wants to set the record straight—he’s not retired. Despite not playing an NBA game since a brief two-game stint with the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, the 2016 champion says he’s always ready if the right call comes. “100%,” he told RG when asked if he’d return. “People ask me, ‘Are you retired?’ I don’t think I’ll ever say I’m done playing.” He is ready to play for either the NBA or the Big3. But, don’t expect him to jump on another 10-day or two-way deal. “I have two kids—I don’t need to do all that,” he said. “If somebody needs me to come do what they know I can do… I’m going to be in weight training, I’m going to be on the team, and we’re trying to win something, that’s totally cool. If not, I’ll stay out of everybody’s way, do my podcast, and play basketball when I feel like it.”

While he’s keeping one foot in the gym, Shumpert’s planted the other deep into the business of c—— and wellness. In 2025, he inked a multimillion-dollar deal with New York cannabis expert Dr. Sha-Ron Pierre-Kovler to launch TSA APPROVED, a science-backed c—– brand under Glenmere Farms. “This collaboration is important for many reasons,” he said. “We hope to provide a beacon for others like us—less than two percent of people of color have an ownership stake in this multibillion-dollar business.” The brand’s name—yes, a nod to Shumpert’s own run-in at an airport—is about creating a “safe landing” for c—– users, especially athletes looking for recovery without stigma. “This isn’t just about consumption—it’s about education, investment, and long-term wellness,” he said.

But that’s not all—Shumpert has fully embraced the arts. He won Dancing with the Stars in 2021 and joined the show’s 2022 national tour, performing in half of its 50+ dates. He’s acting, making music, supporting up-and-coming creatives, and proudly being his full self. “The main joy that I have with being with Dancing with the Stars is not having to hide myself, not even a little bit,” he said. “Now I don’t have a contract, so it’s right that I don’t lie to myself like I don’t enjoy doing other things.” From acting gigs to recording his next album, he’s on a mission to explore every facet of his talent—and he’s just getting started.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad