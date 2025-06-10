DeMarcus Cousins Ejection Triggers Outrage as BTS Forces Fans to Justify Projectile Attack

Court demands respect, but it is those ‘out-of-the-box’ incidents that go into the books of history as case studies on what not to do as fans, players, and part of the community. A four-time NBA All-Star, DeMarcus Cousins is no stranger to intensity, but sometimes situations take a negative turn. From dominating the paint in Sacramento to New Orleans, the big man is still unstoppable, even in his post-NBA journey. From the NBA spotlight to overseas courts in Taiwan, Mongolia, and now Puerto Rico, his play has continued to draw attention and headlines. But his recent altercation is making waves for all the wrong reasons.

On paper, Cousins’ presence in Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional league seemed like a promising chapter in a resurgent arc. The Guaynabo Mets were happy to see their former star player back and hoped that his skill and fame would help their season. Fans returned to witness Boogie fight in the paint another time, but the kind of fire anyone anticipated was not what transpired during a furious Monday night collision.

In the fourth quarter of a tense matchup, Cousins got into a courtside altercation that quickly developed into a viral controversy. It started with a gesture, Cousins grabbing his c—– while responding to a fan’s courtside noise, turned into an unwanted scuffle. In no time, it soon escalated when he allegedly touched the courtside spectator. He got flipped off by the fan, who could be seen responding. Cousins reacted with a strike to the fan, which caused teammates to stop him. The officials answered with an ejection. The show did not stop, though.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by theScore (@thescore)

As Cousins exited the tunnel, drinks and food were thrown at him, which looked like rain from the stands. In response, the former NBA player lashed out again and was swiping at fans and flashing his middle finger. Security had to intervene, preventing what some observers compared to a “Malice at the Palace 2.0.” The entire sequence was caught on multiple social media videos and unleashed an eruption of reactions from fans and media outlets.

“He Was Clearly at Fault”: Fans clash over full scope of DeMarcus Cousins incident

Online comments soon evolved into a battlefield of defense and guilt-sharing. Although many denounced the acts of the audience, others referred to Cousins’s initial reaction as the match that set the fire buzzing. One fan at the game described the entire event as “absolute cinema,” but clarified the moment that tipped the scale: “He put his hand on his meat and then on dude’s face. I’d crash out too.” The implication? The fan retaliated only after Cousins crossed a line.

Another commenter pushed back on one-sided reporting: “This is inaccurate. He was ejected after squaring up with a fan and making an inappropriate gesture. Don’t make it seem like a fan base is acting without provocations.” Video footage appeared to back up the claim, showing Cousins apparently grasping himself and then touching the face of a fan—actions many claimed directly resulted in the ejection.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amid the debate, some fans called for a fairer portrayal. “Post the video of him putting his hands on a fan right before what you’re seeing,” one said, aiming criticism at media outlets editing out the provocation which led to the popcorn and drink shower. Another fan added, “It’s not an excuse for the retaliation, but it gives context.” In short, while Cousins was undeniably targeted on his way out, growing footage has revealed that the innocence was never on his side, at least this time.

As of now, it remains unclear what disciplinary actions the Baloncesto Superior Nacional may impose. Cousins’ participation in the league—already seen as a venue for reentry into major competition—may be at risk. For a guy whose NBA career consists of 19.6 points per game, four All-Star appearances, and an array of what-ifs, this most recent event simply shadows the future more, given that fans are involved at a very sensitive turn of sport. DeMarcus Cousins hasn’t commented publicly since the altercation, but the clips speak volumes, and so do the fans who are the pillar of the game.