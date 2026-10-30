DeMarcus Cousins Proposes Blockbuster Trade in Bid to Save Timberwolves’ Season After Concerning Anthony Edwards Update

The Minnesota Timberwolves may have hit the crisis zone! They have barely begun their season, and they already have to face the league without Anthony Edwards for up to the next two months. With their offense suddenly missing its biggest weapon, a former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has floated a drastic solution.

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He believes the Wolves should explore a blockbuster swap involving Rudy Gobert and Anthony Davis. It could potentially give the team another star to lean on while AE recovers from his knee surgery.

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“I know we talking about AJ right now, but, you know, I’ve been kind of thinking on that situation as far as AD getting his extension,” Cousins said, discussing a trade possibility with Gilbert Arenas on Gil’s Arena,

“If the Wizards feel like, you know what I’m saying, it’s not a good move with everything that’s going on in Minnesota right now with Ant and how much time he gonna miss, I say they do a straight-up trade, Rudy and AD,” Cousins said.

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He acknowledged Rudy Gobert’s recent offensive struggles, too, pointing to a troubling stretch around the basket.

“Cause Rudy, man. Rudy looking crazy. I don’t know, man. He’s shooting like 23% (37.0% FG) at the rim or something like that. 0 for 13.”

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Arenas immediately challenged the logic.

He reminded Cousins that he was asking Washington to take a player he had just criticized.

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However, Cousins maintained that the move could still benefit both franchises, particularly if the Wizards were unwilling to commit to Anthony Davis financially. He also saw an opportunity for young forward AJ Dybantsa to receive a larger role in Washington.

“It opens up for the young guy AJ,” said Cousins, backing his proposal.

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Adding to it, Cousins believes AD would give the Wolves another dependable scoring option alongside LaMelo Ball. Notably, Anthony Edwards underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. The Timberwolves are expecting him to make a full recovery.

Reports indicate he could miss up to two months, although the team has not provided a firm return date. Amid this situation, Cousins feels AD can fill the gap.

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“I think it’ll be better for Minnesota all around. They kind of got that other go-to guy while Anthony is out to go along with LaMelo. I think it works for both teams. The Wizards get that defensive anchor. So, you know, I just thought about it.”

The veteran big man offers more offensive versatility than Gobert, with the ability to score in the post, operate from mid-range, and create opportunities without relying entirely on guards to set him up.

Meanwhile, the Wizards would receive a four-time Defensive Player of the Year in Gobert. Cousins believes that defensive presence could complement Alex Sarr while giving rookie AJ Dybantsa more room to develop offensively.

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The Wizards would also avoid making a major long-term financial commitment to Davis if they remain uncomfortable with his extension situation. Notably, AD is eligible for a 4-year, $275 million contract extension along with an approximately $62.8 million player option. While the Wizards can afford him, sitting roughly $20-30 million below the second apron, it may affect them in the long run.

However, the proposal is not as simple as Cousins’ description suggests.

Anthony Davis is earning approximately $58.5 million this season, compared with Gobert’s roughly $36.5 million. That difference means Minnesota cannot complete the swap on a straight one-for-one salary basis under the league’s trade rules. Additional salary would have to be included, complicating any potential deal.

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There is another reason the idea is worth discussing.

Gobert’s offensive struggles have become increasingly visible, with Cousins pointing to his recent 0-for-13 stretch around the rim. Minnesota needs more from its center, particularly with Anthony Edwards unavailable.

And the team’s offensive responsibilities are shifting toward LaMelo Ball and its supporting cast.

For now, the Timberwolves must manage without Anthony Edwards and determine whether Gobert can regain his touch around the basket. Cousins has offered an alternative.

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But turning his proposal into a workable deal would require both front offices to make substantial compromises.