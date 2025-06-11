DeMarcus Cousins’ Puerto Rico Altercation Forces Ex-NBA Star to Relive Overseas Near-Death Experience

DeMarcus Cousins broke the one rule of professional basketball that you’re not to violate, and the act has sparked a chain of reactions. The former NBA star, who now laces up for the Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rico, found himself in the middle of a wild court-side confrontation. One that quickly escalated and broke the golden rule in professional basketball: never let things get physical with a fan. And yet, that’s exactly what happened.

During a recent game, Cousins got into it with a courtside fan. Words were exchanged, tempers flared, and before long, Cousins flipped the fan an obscene gesture. But the drama didn’t stop there. Things got even more chaotic when both of them got physical, forcing teammates to rush in and separate the two. If you thought that was the peak of the madness, think again.

After getting tossed from the game, DeMarcus Cousins made his way through the tunnel. That’s when some other fans crossed the line, drenching him with liquid. The 4x NBA All-Star, understandably furious, was about to charge back and had to be restrained by several people. It was a moment of pure mayhem, one where both sides lost their cool. Now, as the basketball world weighs in on the incident, some surprising voices have entered the conversation, including former NBA player Rashad McCants. For McCants, Cousins’ hostile overseas experience stirred up some chilling memories of his own.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Apr 12, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Rashad McCants reacts during the BIG3 League draft at the Fox Sports Studio.. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

AD

Appearing on a show, McCants revealed a harrowing incident that nearly cost him his life while playing in Venezuela. When Josiah Johnson asked him to elaborate, McCants didn’t hold back: “A local [teammate] set us up… We were shining… The taxi driver sent us into a little trap. They robbed us. At g*n point… Other team told us [that the trap was by Rashad’s own teammate].” Now you might be wondering, why would a teammate go that far?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McCants broke it down clearly—ex-NBA talent often threatens the local players’ status on an overseas team. “They scare you out… He (a local player) ain’t playing no more. He rotation minutes go down… They having them conversations at the crib. What we need to do,” McCants revealed the ordeals of playing in a foreign land. Something that DeMarcus Cousins recently faced. Though he was out of line, it was the fan who sparked the chain of reactions that followed. Surprisingly, though, it’s Boogie who is on the receiving end of the punishment.

DeMarcus Cousins has faced a harsh penalty for his altercation with a fan in Puerto Rico

The 4x All-Star is no stranger to controversy, and his latest incident in Puerto Rico adds another twist to a career that’s been as explosive as it’s been impressive. For Cousins, the incident adds another chapter to a career marked by both talent and turmoil. During his time in the NBA, he built a reputation as one of the league’s most dominant big men but also earned a long history of technical fouls, fines, and suspensions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans who followed his NBA journey will remember how often he clashed with referees, enough to rack up several fines. At one point, he was even suspended for striking Patrick Beverley. And now, he has faced a similar penalty for his physical confrontation with a fan.

The fallout in Puerto Rico has been severe. Subsequently, DeMarcus Cousins has been suspended for the remainder of the 2025 season in Puerto Rico’s Baloncesto Superior Nacional. That’s not all. The league also fined Cousins $4,250 for a disqualifying foul, a technical foul, and for actions that officials described as inciting violence. On top of that, he may face an additional $5,750 fine depending on the outcome of a further league review. Any action against the fan who sparked it all? Well, there are no reports so far. So maybe it’s true what Rashad McCants tried to highlight: on foreign land, it’s the NBA greats who have to face the music.