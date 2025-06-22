Demarcus Cousins Reflects on Unfinished Business with Pistons Amid Spat with Kevin Durant

The Detroit Pistons have long been known as a franchise built on grit, resilience, and rising when the odds stack against them. Legends like Dennis Rodman, Isiah Thomas, and others embodied that spirit. But back in 2010, another name could’ve carried that same toughness into Detroit: DeMarcus Cousins. And now, years later, Cousins is finally opening up about it. So what did he reveal? Let’s find out!

So when he revealed on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back that he had once envisioned himself in Detroit, it was quite long before the Sacramento Kings called his name on draft night. It brought a new hindsight regarding a very important point in his career. Cousins said he had workouts with several teams, but the one that felt most like home and was the most comfortable was out of range: the Pistons, who held the No.7 pick.

“I did have a workout with a team that was kind of out of my draft range,” Cousins admitted. “It was the team that I would have liked to have gone to just for long-term success… it was the Detroit Pistons.” He went on to add, “I thought it fit who I was as a person… I could fit that culture.” Sacramento picked Cousins fifth overall, so he never got to play for the Pistons and wear their red, white, and blue. Still, the feeling was that city, that culture would have been the perfect fit for Boogie.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

While Boogie never tried to manipulate the draft process, he emphasized that his goal was to make his own path and earn his place and climb on merit. “I wasn’t in a position to try to sabotage my draft stock or force my hand… I was just happy to be in that place,”he said, It looks like Cousins’ rough play style and attitude might have fit in well with Detroit’s blue-collar basketball culture.

From his on-court fire to his outspoken nature, it’s easy to imagine him becoming a centerpiece in a post-Billups era. However, this wasn’t the only time his name was linked to Detroit. In 2017, during the Pistons’ rebuild, there were whispers of interest around Cousins as stray rumors circulated during his final season in Sacramento. Though nothing materialized, the narrative of what could have been between one of the most outspoken voices in the locker room and the Pistons gained quite a bit of momentum in fan forums and NBA circles alike.

Locker Room Rumors and the DeMarcus Cousins Fallout with Kevin Durant

That same interview took a sharp turn when Cousins went on to address the state of the NBA locker rooms, specifically, the Phoenix Suns. Claiming to be an unidentified Suns player, he said the team handled fistfights during its unstable 2024–25 season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The comment lit up social media when NBA Central reposted the quote from Cousins. Kevin Durant, now central to the Suns’ core, dismissed the claim, as he posted, “Yea, yea, yea, we were trash this year ha ha ha but we NEVER got close to this. NEVER.”Durant’s answer tried to make fun of the story while strongly rejecting the idea of physical conflict.

But Cousins didn’t back down. His reply was sharp: “The source was one of your teammates, killa. And I wasn’t referring to you!” It wasn’t just another NBA internet moment; it deepened ongoing questions about the reported dysfunction in the Suns’ dressing room. Moreover, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne had earlier described the locker room as “toxic.”

via Imago Feb 1, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on during warm ups before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Durant tried to defuse the exchange with a measured follow-up: “Whoa whoa Boog, I don’t want no problems with you or anybody on earth… all I’m saying is your source is lying.” But by that time, the public already knew that Phoenix’s group was not as potent as it seemed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Cousins continues to face uncertainty regarding his future in the sport, moments like these reflect how he is still relevant in the NBA discourse. Whether reflecting on his past drafts or calling out current situations in the NBA, Boogie still has a seat at the table, even if it’s not on the hardwood.