Dennis Rodman at Loss of Words as 23YO NBA Star Pays Tribute to Bulls Legend’s Failed Career

Dennis Rodman’s ever-changing hair and eclectic fashion choices made him a pop culture icon. The eccentric life choices, even though many did not understand, became a crucial part of the Bulls legend’s journey. These choices were also on display during collaboration days with Madonna and appearances at MTV. Even though his acting chops did not yield a similar result to his hooping ability, one of his Hollywood projects ended up as a tribute from a 23-year-old Rockets guard.

Jalen Green, who is never shy to express himself with his nail art and tattoos. He quickly developed a signature of his personal style and a statement of individuality in the league. Initially inspired by his hand tattoos, Green began painting his nails to complement his ink, stating that the combination “made it cool” for him. To add to that cool personality, he got himself another tattoo, one featuring The Worm.

Inkednba page on Instagram with close to 200k followers added a story and a post about the Rockets guard’s Dennis Rodman tattoo. “😮‍💨 @jalen just linked up with @stevewiebe to add a portrait of @dennisrodman from the movie “Double Team”. Jalen also added a guitar going down his leg. ( the piece is still in progress).” To people who don’t remember, Double Team is a 1997 thriller movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, an international spy who teams with a flamboyant weapons dealer, Dennis Rodman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Tattoos (@inkednba)

The movie might have failed at the box office as it only grossed $11.4 million against its $30 million budget. It even earned a dismal 11 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet, Jalen Green had no problem inking it on his body. It even made the 5x NBA champion share his reaction, as he added “🫡🫡🫡.” Let’s not forget that Rodman was among the first NBA players to sport painted nails as he challenged traditional notions of masculinity in sports.

Dennis Rodman’s iconic wedding plans were inspired during the ‘Double Team’ shooting

Back in 1996, in order to promote his book Bad As I Wanna Be, Rodman took the bold route. His entry had him showing up in a horse-drawn carriage while wearing a flowing wedding dress. Rodman claimed in his second book, ‘I Should be Dead By Now,’ that it was his cameo in Jean-Claude Van Damme’s movie Double Team that gave him the unconventional idea of marrying himself.

“I first got the idea of marrying myself while I was in Europe filming my first movie, Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Double Team. Why? Who the f— knows? I played around with the idea for a while, and then I thought, “I’m doing this New York book signing anyway, why not combine the two?” In fact, once he zeroed in on the idea, he flew in a $3000 per hour makeup artist from London, especially for the occasion.” I flew in a $3,000-per-hour make-up artist from London and bought an expensive dress.”

Although he didn’t remember the cost of the dress, the New York Post reported it was $10,000. Rodman had his peculiar fashion choices to go with his hair and tattoos. He even received a warning from the NBA commissioner there, and he remained steadfast in his choices.