Dennis Rodman Ends 30-Year Beef With Alonzo Mourning Despite $10,000 in Fines and Infamous Headlock

Dennis Rodman and Alonzo Mourning’s rivalry in the 1990s was personal, physical and full of trash talk. The Chicago Bulls had the upper hand when it mattered most, beating Zo’s Miami Heat in two straight playoff series. But the tension between the two big men lasted long after those games ended.

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Nearly 30 years later, Rodman and Mourning finally put it behind them. During the recent Hall of Fame weekend, the two NBA legends were seen shaking hands and smiling. Webber captioned the video with “Power Forward Summit. What’s Beef? Zo and Dennis haven’t shook hands in almost 30 years..🫡🫡🫡🫡#powerforward #hof #blessed #ByGodsGrace Spread Love!”

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For two players known for their toughness, their history was hard to forget. Rodman and Mourning had already tangled several times before their rivalry reached its boiling point in the 1997 Eastern Conference Finals. Chicago and Miami met in the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Bulls had swept the Heat in the 1996 first round. A year later, Chicago won the conference finals series 4-1. But Game 4 of that series became about much more than basketball.

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In May 1997, Dennis Rodman and Mourning were each fined $5,000 (a combined $10,000) by the NBA for a physical fourth-quarter scuffle. The incident happened during Chicago’s 87-80 loss to Miami in Game 4.



The two had tangled several times during the game before the confrontation escalated. Mourning put Rodman into a headlock. The two then tumbled off the court and into the first row of sideline photographers. The game was stopped for several minutes as officials and players tried to separate them. Both players were assessed technical fouls.

The confrontation only added fuel to a rivalry that had already become heated. Rodman was relentless with his comments. He once dismissed Mourning as a “17-million-dollar punk” and questioned whether Miami had enough quality to beat the Bulls. Mourning rarely elicited the reaction Rodman wanted.

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That did not stop the Worm from trying. Michael Jordan later explained why he believed Rodman had a mental edge over Mourning.

“Dennis gets into Alonzo Mourning’s head now. Alonzo’s weak in the mind,” MJ said in 1998. “He has to know how to be tough and overlook those types of things. Alonzo’s an intimidator, but sometimes the intimidator can be intimidated. The bully can be bullied.”

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According to another former Bull teammate, Rodman was willing to try almost anything to throw Mourning off his game. John Salley recalled one moment when the two were standing at the free-throw line, and Rodman started talking about Mourning’s calves.

“‘Look at his calves. Got great calves. Looks at his calves. Calves are great. How’d you get calves like that?’ Alonzo was like, ‘Y’all are sick,’” Salley shared.

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Their playoff meetings gave Rodman and the Bulls the final word on the court. Chicago won both series. But the personal tension did not disappear with the final buzzer. That makes their recent reunion even more meaningful. Webber’s video showed something fans rarely saw between Rodman and Mourning in their playing days.

Not just fans, even legends like Reggie Miller, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Garnett and Udonis Haslem celebrated as Dennis Rodman and Mourning buried their beef.