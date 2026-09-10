Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Hilariously Claps Back at Boyfriend Ben Shelton After Epic US Open Snub

Ben Shelton’s biggest night at the US Open came with an unexpected relationship subplot. After an exhausting victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, the tennis star used his post-match interview to recognize the people who stayed up to support him. But one omission from that shout-out gave Trinity Rodman an opening.

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And the Olympic golf medalist found a much funnier way to respond than simply calling him out.

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Trinity’s TikTok delivered the punchline almost immediately. After showing photos from her late night supporting Shelton, she ended the reel with a caption that said everything: “Yes, I am at training now.”

The line landed because of what Ben Shelton had said only hours earlier. His five-set quarterfinal against Alcaraz ended at 3.33 a.m., and Shelton was understandably still running on adrenaline when he took the microphone. He thanked the NY crowd before running, turning toward his player’s box and shouting out his sister and best friend.

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Shelton noted that both had to be at their jobs by 6:00 a.m. He then jokingly asked their employers to give them the day off after they stayed up for his victory.

Trinity was sitting in that same box. When the cameras showed her, she appeared to mouth, “What about me?”

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That moment set the stage perfectly for the TikTok that followed. Rodman’s reel opened with glamorous late-night shots from Arthur Ashe Stadium, capturing her showing up for Shelton during what turned out to be a grueling victory. Then came the reality check.

One photo showed Trinity leaving the stadium at 4:14 a.m., and the night was far from over. The Washington Spirit had mandatory training scheduled that same morning, which meant sleeping in simply wasn’t an option.

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Instead, she had a five-hour drive ahead of her – from Queens, New York, all the way to Virginia to make it to the Spirit’s training facility in time.

She arrived at the gym at 9:30 a.m., well before her 11:00 a.m. reporting time. Then she posted the line that turned the entire sequence into a perfectly timed clapback: “Yes, I am at training now.”

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The humor was in the contrast.

Shelton had just asked employers to give his sister and best the morning off, while his girlfriend had left the stadium at 4:14 a.m, driven five hours, and still showed up for training.

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She did not need to make the response complicated.

Rodman simply documented the timeline and let the caption do the work. The result was less a complaint about being forgotten and more a playful reminder that she had been putting in the same kind of work long after Shelton’s victory celebration ended.

The moment also fits the dynamic between two athletes with demanding careers. Trinity and Shelton first went public with their relationship in May 2024, and they have regularly supported each other as they navigate professional sports schedules.

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Trinity Rodman has been a familiar presence in Shelton’s player box, including during his 2025 US Open run. Shelton has likewise supported Trinity during her soccer career, giving fans plenty of opportunity to see the couple showing up for each other.

The 24-year-old has her own identity in that world. The daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, she has established herself as an Olympic gold medalist and Washington Spirit forward, with a professional schedule that leaves little room for recovery after an overnight sporting event.

That makes her TikTok even more fitting.

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Shelton’s accidental omission could have become an awkward moment. But Trinity turned it into a joke about the reality both athletes know well.

The tennis star may have remembered to ask for a day off for everyone else. Rodman’s response showed she was already back at work. After a 4:14 a.m. exit and a five-hour drive, the TikTok post was all the clapback she needed.



