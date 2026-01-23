Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Trinity Makes Magic Johnson’s Day Special With $130M Announcement

Magic Johnson’s $130 million project received a bigger boost. In September 2024, the Lakers legend joined the ownership of NWSL’s side, the Washington Spirit, and for the past two seasons, they have made it to the finals. It was all possible as Trinity Rodman led the team, and now her future is not uncertain anymore as she signed on the dotted line.

“I’m so thrilled and excited my partner and Washington Spirit majority owner, Michele Kang, was able to re-sign the best NWSL soccer player and one of the most exciting women athletes in the world, Trinity Rodman. This is a big win for the entire National Women’s Soccer League!” Magic Johnson tweeted on X, congratulating the Spirit’s franchise for putting this deal together and is excited for the future. “I want to congratulate the entire Spirit organization for getting the deal done! I know our incredible fan base is as excited as I am.”

Trinity’s re-signing was announced at a live press conference today in BMO Stadium. The new contract of 3 years will keep her in the nation’s capital till 2028, ending months-long uncertainty over the star’s future. The reported deal is worth over $2 million annually, including bonuses, and this makes her the highest-paid player in league history. But that’s not all.

According to her agent, Mike Senkowski of Upper 90 Sports Group, this also means Rodman is the highest-paid female player in the world.

Ever since she turned pro in 2021, Dennis Rodman’s daughter has truly blazed her own path with the Washington franchise. Rodman was a key part of the Spirit’s first NWSL title in 2021, when she won Rookie of the Year while scoring seven goals in 22 starts, and led Washington back to the finals in 2024 and 2025. So, that’s why the leadership is more pleased to extend the 23-year-olds’ stay.

“Not only me personally but all of us at the Spirit are profoundly grateful that she has chosen to stay with us for another three years despite some very compelling alternatives she had,” Michele Kang, the majority owner, said at the event Thursday. Now everyone can breathe a sigh of relief.

Why is Magic Johnson relieved about the Trinity Rodman saga?

Being one of the NWSL’s biggest stars, Rodman’s future has been the source of public speculation for months. But the new deal wasn’t straightforward, as she was a free agent as her deal expired Dec. 31. A series of events for the NWSL led to a new rule, which the fans are now calling the ‘Rodman rule’.The three-year deal is the first to fall under the NWSL’s new “High Impact Player Rule.”

This now allows the teams to exceed the league’s salary cap by up to $1 million to sign players that meet certain standards — some related to on-field performance, others related to marketability. It comes at a time when the cap is expected to be about $3.7 million in 2026 after the revenue share. During the chaos, Rodman had offers abroad, especially in England from Chelsea FC.

The new contract comes after last season’s injury-ridden time for Rodman. MCL sprain in her right knee and a back injury limited her starts to 9 last season. But now she is fully recovered, and the future is also not in question anymore. Magic Johnson and the Spirit can now focus on the third final in three years with the hope of finally getting over the line.