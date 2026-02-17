Dennis Rodman’s Ex-Wife Forced to Sell Prized Possession to Support Daughter’s Education

On Pawn Stars, many sellers walk in hoping for quick cash with items that barely move the needle. However, when Dennis Rodman’s ex-wife Annie Bakes stepped onto the History Channel set, everything changed. The team paused, and they called in an expert. Moreover, Bakes carried more than memorabilia. She arrived with a deeply personal reason that raised the stakes far beyond a routine deal.

Bakes walked into the pawn shop with Dennis Rodman’s signed merchandise and jerseys, aiming high. She wanted double what Austin ‘Chumlee’ Russell eventually offered. The episode, still streaming online from an earlier season, shows her presenting four signed jerseys spanning Rodman’s career. Given his NBA legacy and larger-than-life persona, the collection looked like a massive payday. However, reality proved different.

The set included game-worn jerseys signed by Dennis Rodman, complete with his Worm inscription and even the special gold logo jersey celebrating the league’s 50th anniversary. Therefore, expectations soared. Annie hoped for $8000 to $10000 to support their daughter Alexis Rodman’s college education. Yet the expert valued the entire collection at $6500.

Because the jerseys showed wear, Chumlee started at $3500. Eventually, he closed the deal at $4300. Later, a fan claimed the expert bought them, and the shop sold the set for $9000. Now, of course, the internet has gone into a frenzy seeing the $4.3k valuation of Rodman’s jerseys.

Therefore, comments like, “$4300?! That’s it?!” and “This is insane” are floating around. Coming back to Annie Bakes. She was one of the three marriages and divorces Dennis Rodman went through over the course of 20 years, starting in 1992.

Dennis Rodman’s tumultuous personal life

The New Jersey native rose fast after debuting with the Detroit Pistons in 1986. Soon, he became one of the best players in the world. He later suited up for the San Antonio Spurs, the Chicago Bulls, and the Los Angeles Lakers. Along the way, he built a Hall of Fame résumé and earned five NBA championships.

Moreover, many still consider him one of the greatest rebounders ever. However, Dennis Rodman’s fame stretched beyond basketball. His personal life drew equal attention. He dated Madonna and Carmen Electra. In addition, he married three times.

Dennis Rodman began dating Annie Bakes in 1987, and they married in September 1992 after an on-and-off romance that included a 1989 split. Although the marriage lasted just 82 days and ended in 1993, they share a daughter, Alexis Rodman, born in 1988.

Imago April 27, 2020, USA: Michael Jordan with Dennis Rodman during a playoff game in 1998. USA – ZUMAm67 20200427zafm67006 Copyright: xNuccioxDinuzzox

Later, Rodman married Carmen Electra in 1998 after a quick, early morning Las Vegas ceremony, as reported by The Guardian. However, they divorced in 1999, with Dennis citing an unsound mind. In 1999, he met Michelle Moyer.

They welcomed Dennis “DJ” Rodman Jr. in 2001 and Trinity Rodman in 2002. The Los Angeles Times reported they married in 2003 on his 42nd birthday. She filed in 2004, and the divorce was finalized in 2012.

Well, Dennis Rodman was undoubtedly an unparalleled character in the NBA’s realm. Off the court, his life was tumultuous indeed. On one hand, he faced three divorces. And now, on the other hand, his former wife let go of his jerseys to support her daughter’s education.