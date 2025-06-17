Dennis Rodman Whisks 33YO Girlfriend Away to Caribbean Island for Exclusive Celebrations

Back in 2023, Dennis Rodman did something only Dennis Rodman could pull off. The NBA Hall of Famer, never one to hold back when it comes to expressing love, made headlines by getting a full-on tattoo of his girlfriend’s face, right on his cheek. That’s right, Rodman walked into Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Van Johnson’s shop and left with Yella Yella’s portrait inked permanently on his face. It wasn’t just some small gesture either—this was a bold, in-your-face kind of move that instantly had fans talking. Then came the reaction.

In a clip posted by Johnson on Instagram, Yella Yella is seen grabbing Rodman’s face, giggling, and squealing in excitement. The artist captioned it with, “So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome, tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it. What y’all do?” Just another casual day with the Worm. Still, things weren’t all glitter and butterflies when it came to the decision.

In a chat with TMZ Sports, Yella Yella admitted she wasn’t the mastermind behind the tattoo. “I actually told him not to do it,” she said, adding, “I’m like, ‘What’re you doing?’” Turns out, Rodman wanted the ink even larger—but Yella managed to talk him out of it, though she laughingly admitted, “He’s a wild boy.” That phrase might be the most accurate description of Rodman we’ve heard all year. So naturally, when it was time to celebrate Yella Yella’s birthday, Rodman didn’t just plan dinner and cake.

Instead, the two jetted off to Puerto Rico for a Caribbean escape, where they soaked in the island vibes with everything from jet skiing to scooter rides. Yella’s birthday post simply read, “ITz mY BiRTHdaY 🎂”—but the photos said a lot more. The celebration was far from over as Yella treated fans to a playful photo dump from the vacation, one standout moment being Dennis Rodman hilariously grabbing a giant scoop of balloon ice cream. The duo lived it up, turning every second into a laugh-filled memory. From jet skis to sweet treats, they made sure the good vibes didn’t miss a beat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yella Yella (@yellayella409)

Interestingly, the celebration came just weeks after Dennis Rodman’s 64th birthday on May 13, which took a detour from his usual wild style. No flashy headlines or Vegas chaos this time—just something quieter, and something always expected. Now, as the Caribbean waves with Yella Yella rule the feed, it was Rodman’s birthday celebration that ruled the hearts.

Dennis Rodman celebrates 64th birthday in a unique way

Over the years, Dennis Rodman has turned every celebration into something wild, unpredictable, and usually headline-worthy. But this year? The Worm took a surprising turn. Instead of disappearing off the grid or showing up at a club with a feather boa and bodyguards, Rodman chose a route no one saw coming—something almost… heartwarming.

Instead of wild parties or Vegas energy, Rodman pulled up to a kid’s birthday bash. Seriously. And the energy? Straight fire. The room lit up when a young performer started rapping Roddy Ricch’s The Box, a track that’s already hit over 684 million views on YouTube. And Rodman wasn’t just chilling in the background—he was totally in it, nodding to the beat and soaking up the whole moment. It was the kind of vibe you don’t really expect from someone whose life has been a constant rollercoaster.

Even better, the kids were unfazed by the NBA legend. One just rolled up like, “my boy,” while another asked, “Yo Dennis, can I get a pic?” Rodman loved it, later posting on Instagram, “Wow These kids were 🔥🔥🤯 Had a good time ✌🏾.”

via Imago HOLLYWOOD BEACH, FL – JULY 19: Dennis Rodman is seen out and about not wearing a mask at Fort Hollywood Beach Boardwalk on July 19, 2020 in Hollywood Beach, Florida. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA Copyright: xmpi04/MediaPunchx

And just when the internet thought that was it, an old clip from Boston quietly resurfaced, capturing another side to Rodman. However, Rodman’s birthday was all about kids, karaoke, and a wholesome twist no one saw coming.