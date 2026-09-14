Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Put on the Spot by Alexander Zverev After Ben Shelton’s Heartbreaking US Open Loss

Navigating high-stakes athletic schedules requires extraordinary endurance, but Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman, the daughter of 5x NBA champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, pulled off a near-impossible cross-city sprint to support her boyfriend, Ben Shelton, at Arthur Ashe Stadium for his first US Open final. Following Shelton’s four-set defeat to world No. 2 Alexander Zverev in the 2026 US Open men’s singles final, the newly crowned champion took a moment during his victory speech to playfully put the soccer phenom on the spot.

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Zverev, who claimed his second career Grand Slam title with a 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 victory over the 23-year-old American, spotted Rodman standing courtside during the trophy presentation. The German star poked fun at her chaotic travel day after she rushed straight from a National Women’s Soccer League match in Washington, D.C., to Queens, New York.

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“Trinity, I thought you have a game today, no?” Zverev said into the court microphone, drawing laughter from the crowd. “Well done to you as well. You’re the lucky charm… Not today, but usually.”

For what it’s worth, Trinity took it like a sport. Zverev was sweet to the couple, but it was otherwise not Trinity or Ben’s day.

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Rodman’s frantic afternoon began at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., where the Washington Spirit kicked off against Boston Legacy FC at 1:00 p.m. ET in a crucial late-season NWSL clash. The Spirit suffered a tough 0-3 defeat, but Rodman didn’t have the chance to dwell on it before she bolted for Arthur Ashe Stadium some 200 miles away.

With Shelton’s match against Zverev starting an hour later in New York, Rodman completed her club duties before immediately beginning the trip to Flushing Meadows. Thanks to Shelton extending the contest as he won a 59-minute third set, Rodman arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium just as the final set concluded.

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This almost mirrors the legendary hustle of her father, Chicago Bulls icon Dennis Rodman. His weren’t so romantic but some of the most infamous stories of NBA lore. From skipping a Bulls practice during the 1998 NBA Finals to appear on WCW Monday Nitro alongside Hulk Hogan to the legendary Las Vegas getaway that was supposed to last 48 hours but stretched much longer, The Worm’s wild cross-country escapades became part of NBA lore and are still being revisited decades later.

Though Trinity’s relationship with her father remains strained, Trinity just proved that a Rodman defies the laws of time, space, and inter-city travel. Addressing her arrival post-match, Shelton highlighted the sacrifices both young athletes make to support each other’s blossoming careers.

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“It means everything,” Shelton said of Rodman making the flight. “I knew she was coming, I knew it was going to be pretty close to impossible to get here, but even just making the effort and trying is insane. She kind of showed up as I was losing which, for her, probably sucked. We’ve made a lot of sacrifices for each other, we’ve traveled the world to try to support each other when we can.”

Rodman appeared emotional during Shelton’s runner-up speech as the young American expressed his gratitude for her effort, capping a dramatic weekend in which the couple supported each other across cities. The lighthearted call-out by Zverev also offered a brief moment of levity following a grueling three-and-a-half-hour championship battle.