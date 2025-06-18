Dennis Rodman’s Ex Shows Love as Trinity’s $40 Billion Brand Deal Outshines Dad’s $1 Million Loss

“I haven’t been a great father, I haven’t been a great husband.” This was not just a mere statement but an emotional apology as Dennis Rodman took center stage during his HOF speech. The 5x NBA champion shares three kids with two different partners. His youngest two, Dennis “D.J.” Jr. and Trinity, are the children with his third wife, Michelle Moyer, and share the athletic DNA of their father. Despite the tumultuous relationship, they are creating their own legacy.

DJ chose the basketball route and recently played in the G League. Meanwhile, Trinity is a superstar in the NWSL and the Women’s National Team. The Washington Spirit selected her in the 2021 draft, and she won the championship plus the ROTY accolade in 2021. That earned her a contract extension in 2022 of $1.2 million for 4 years, making her the highest-paid player in the league. That superstardom also led to many brands coming to her doorstep.

The athleisure brand that Trinity has ties with is Adidas since 2022. She was even part of the Adidas x Gucci collaboration. Now, Trinity’s mother shared the recent collaboration, the unique F50 SPARKFUSION. The 40 Billion brand’s latest soccer boots make it unique since it’s not a unisex product, but “a football boot built specifically to support the performance requirements of the female body,” as per the website.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the video, one can see the 23-year-old giving away shoes to fans who want to replicate her story. Trinity’s resume already includes the NWSL championship plus the Olympic medal from last year’s events in Paris. So, a true trailblazer for the brand, just like her father. Dennis Rodman’s eccentric style caused shockwaves as he was racking up titles to his name. That’s why Nike signed him for a 3-year deal that paid him $500,000 a year. But that ended only after one year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The reason? A source from Nike claimed he had ‘crossed a thin line of acceptable notoriety’. In that one year, he had his signature shoe, the Nike Air Worm Ndestrukt, which was even re-released in 2017. Since it was only a one-year deal, his earnings were only $500,000 out of a possible $1.5 million. But his issues with Nike didn’t end there.

Dennis Rodman’s beef ended thanks to the help of Travis Scott

The issue also started with Travis Scott, as his line was gaining momentum with the fans. The Worm stirred controversy by pointing out that he rocked the reversed Nike logo first. Back in March 2023, during a Got Sole appearance, he boldly accused the rapper of “copying” his reverse Swoosh idea. Holding up one of Scott’s designs, he declared, “I was the first guy to do mine backward when I was playing with the Chicago Bulls.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The claims from Dennis Rodman are not wrong. Before the legendary N’Destrukt, the 5x NBA champion rocked the Air Darwin. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the Air Darwin was the first Nike shoe to feature a reverse Swoosh. Yes, before the now-iconic aesthetic dominated Travis Scott’s Jordan collaborations. So, how did it end? Another collaboration with Nike.

Last year, for the hype launch of the Air Jordan x Cactus Jack commercial, Rodman essayed the role of Willy Wonka, as the eccentric chocolate factory owner. The video shared that the Golden Ticket would earn fans a tour of the sneaker factory, with the Bulls legend being the tour guide. So, a collaboration came in clutch to solve the beef. But that can’t be said about his ongoing family issues!