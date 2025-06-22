Dennis Rodman’s Romantic Carribbean Getaway With Girlfriend Ends as He Lands in NYC

It’s cool being Dennis Rodman. Along with his dominance on the boards and 5 championship titles, the former NBA player became just as known for his bold and often bizarre fashion choices. Rodman famously wore a wedding gown at the launch of his memoir, Bad As I Wanna Be! Cool tattoos, which are a trend now among today’s NBA players, wasn’t the norm back then for which Rodman received a lot of flak from ex NBA commissioner David Stern. Flaunting a similar fashion, the Worm just touched down in New York and happened to meet his doppelganger too!

It was one of the biggest fan festivals of this year. Bringing together thousands of fans and numerous sports and entertainment superstars at the Jacob Javits Convention Center, Fanatics Fan Fest rolled out its second edition. Tom Brady, LeBron James, Derek Jeter, Ice Cube, Kevin Durant, Kevin Costner, Spike Lee, Mark Wahlberg, and Kenan Thompson were in attendance.

Just recently, the official Fanatics page dropped a new clip of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman arriving at the event. The clip even included a fake Rodman, if you can spot it! Inspired by the 5x NBA champion’s unique fashion style and persona from the playing days, famed comedian and actor Keegan-Michael Key, who was also in attendance at the event, dressed up like Rodman.

The comedian went all out as he wore a colored buzz cut, a Chicago Bulls jacket, and big black glasses, channeling the Rebounding King’s style. At first glance, it might be difficult to tell the two apart. While one looked like the younger version of Rodman who was Key, the other appeared to be an older version standing next to him who was the real Rodman.

It wasn’t surprising that Key chose to cosplay as him. The 5x NBA champ’s flamboyant and eccentric antics during and after his career remain iconic. Just a few days ago, the Bulls legend was spotted celebrating his girlfriend Yella’s birthday during a trip to Puerto Rico. Yella’s birthday IG carousel post showed the couple enjoying jet skis and more. One of the slides showed Rodman’s picture of him holding a balloon ice cream stick. “ITz mY BiRTHdaY 🎂” she captioned it.

Speaking of the fan fest, Rodman and Key’s interaction wasn’t the only highlight of the event. With a star-studded attendance, there were more than a few surprises.

How Dwyane Wade made the day for young fans and his father?

Well, the who’s who of the world were in attendance at the event, and the Miami Heat legend stopped by too. It kept getting better from there, with fans getting a chance to interact with their sports idols and favorite celebrities. Now, here’s a little something to make you envious and laugh too. The Heat champ had a hilarious yet heartwarming interaction at the event.

While making his way through a crowd of fans clicking pictures and striking poses, he happened to be holding a young fan’s phone when the boy’s father called. Without much hesitation, he answered the call and spoke to the man, who was both surprised and concerned for his son’s safety. “I’m right here with your son…I saw you calling so I thought I’ll pick up,” Dwyane Wade said.

After a quick exchange of greetings, the father might have asked Wade to ensure his child was safe and the 3x champ didn’t disappoint. He pulled the young fan inside the safety ring, ensuring that he was safe even in the crowd.

The 3x NBA champ also met with ex-NBA player Dwight Howard and was seen dapping him up. The future Hall of Famer, too, had a viral moment as he did a WWE-inspired walk on the ramp. Other highlights of the event included Tom Brady ripping Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey in two. Which one was your favorite?