Dennis Rodman’s Son Gets Fresh NBA Chance After Impressive Shooting Display

Dennis Rodman’s son is steadily building an impressive presence in the NBA G League. After averaging 7.2 points per game with the Greensboro Swarm on 50.5% shooting, DJ Rodman has been acquired by the Long Island Nets.

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As the name suggests, the Long Island Nets are the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets. At 6-foot-6, Rodman is a strong fit for the roster and not solely because of his Hall of Fame father. Rodman has appeared in 70 career G League games. Before joining the Swarm, he spent time with the Maine Celtics and Capital City Go-Go, where he averaged 6.7 points per game, as reported by Ian Begley of SNY TV.

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In just two seasons in the G League, he has reached the postseason both years. Last season, he helped the Swarm capture the NBA G League Championship.

His sharp shooting, combined with his basketball pedigree, positions him as a player with real upside. His father, Dennis Rodman, remains one of the NBA’s most iconic figures. In 2016, the Hall of Famer told TMZ that his son was already “way better” than he had been at the same age.

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Given his background, some might feel that DJ Rodman was always set to become a great basketball player. However, this wasn’t necessarily the case for the young NBA prospect.

DJ Rodman was largely raised by his mother, Michelle Moyer. Things weren’t laid out for him on a silver platter. He had to earn everything he’s achieved today, perhaps including his own father’s praise.

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Here’s what DJ Rodman said in an interview about his journey.

DJ Rodman’s Journey in the Absence of Dennis Rodman

Dennis Thayne “DJ” Rodman was born in 2001. In 2004, his mother filed for divorce from the NBA legend. As a result, Dennis Rodman was largely absent from his son’s basketball development.

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DJ grew up as what he calls a “self-taught athlete.” He received no tips or advice from his father while learning the game. After making a name for himself in high school in the Newport Beach area, he earned a scholarship to Washington State University, where he spent four productive seasons.

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Outsiders often assumed he enjoyed every advantage. His mother has been clear that the reality was far different.

“When I was little, it was like, ‘You must have a mansion. You must have a car,’ when really, I’m living in a motel with my mom,” he said in a 2023 report by The Spokesman-Review.

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“I think people like to fabricate our relationship, instead of asking the real details. I feel like the real story would shock a lot of people.” In fact, he revealed that he and his father “don’t really have a relationship,” even though he’s grown up.

That absence never slowed him down at Washington State. His senior year was his strongest: 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.1% from three-point range.

He then transferred to USC, where he averaged 8.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in a supporting role. Now he heads to the Long Island Nets, ready for the next chapter of his career.