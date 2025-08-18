Dennis Rodman’s 31-Years Younger Girlfriend Hesitates to Reveal Important Relationship Detail

It’s a bit of a task to not be nosey about Dennis Rodman’s personal life. The NBA’s most flamboyant personality just has that kind of off-court persona. Sure, he’s not blowing off practices to go to Vegas or the WWE and doesn’t pop up on red carpets suddenly with a Madonna or Carmen Electra. But we do feel curious about his relationship with Yella Yella. Even though the tattoo of her likeness he got on his face makes us feel like we know too much about their relationship, they’re more lowkey than it looks. Now that they’re going to be a lot more open, fans are back in 2022 asking, ‘How did this couple meet?’

N3on hosted Dennis Rodman and Yella Yella on his YouTube channel to help them launch their new streaming platform. Yes, for once, Rodman and his much younger girlfriend are putting their relationship on display.

They went public with their relationship in 2022. So much has happened since then that we’ve yet to realize we don’t know how this story began. So N3on had to do it for us. “So I have a quick question. Where’d you guys, ‘cuz you guys have been together for a while, … Where’d you guys meet?”

The 33-year-old rapper’s response was a drawn-out ‘uh.’ It looked like she didn’t want to answer that, even though N3on apologized immediately. Rodman didn’t seem to mind, although he didn’t answer, either. He instead goaded the streamer to see it through by saying, “Yeah. You finish that, brother. You finish that.”

Between Rodman’s provoking and N3on’s attempts to change the subject, we would’ve almost missed that Yella Yella did briefly answer the question. “Working.” But that’s all she said.

For the first time, we got a tiny bit of insight into Rodman’s and Yella Yella’s relationship. But apart from meeting at work, they didn’t elaborate. And Rodman had a whole other grudge with the curiosity about their relationship.

Dennis Rodman calls out commentators on his relationship

In July 2022, Yella Yella announced her new song on Instagram with a post that featured Dennis Rodman. That was them making their relationship social media official. The first thing fans immediately latched on to was their age difference. At 64 years old in 2025, Dennis Rodman is about 31 years older than his girlfriend.

Being half his age, the comments on this May-December relationship weren’t often great. The Worm, for all the circus he’s been through, has his own way of handling it. This time, too, the 5x NBA champion played on the most common comment and told N3on’s viewers, “This is my daughter,” about Yella Yella. The rapper also said, “That’s what they say.”

Yeah, a little survey of comments under any of their posts has trolls questioning if she’s Rodman’s daughter or pointing out she’s young enough to be his daughter. Rodman’s eldest daughter, Alexis Rodman, was born in 1988 and is actually older than Yella Yella.

Rodman seemingly doesn’t like the attention on their age difference because he told N3on in a lighthearted way, “What they call her my daughter, like, ‘Damn, I’m not old.'”

As much as some would beg to differ, Rodman is allowed to feel that way. He instead loved flexing the other tidbits of their relationship. Like how Yella updated his fashion and dyes his hair with multiple colors. Perhaps we’re going to see much more than just the age difference when this couple kicks off their streaming careers this month.