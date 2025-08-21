Derrick Rose Announces Important Milestone for His 12YO, Months After Historic Father-Son Moment

“Growing up without my dad being around, it’s definitely going to help me to raise him.” Derrick Rose had an absent father in his life, but that became a motivation for him to raise his kids the right way. Ever since his retirement, the former MVP has taken on various business goals, but being a parent who spends time with his kids is the most important role. Today, we got another glimpse of it as D-Rose completed an important task, which he is proud of.

The Bulls legend is a father of 3 children, a daughter, Layla, and a son, London, with his wife, Alaina Anderson. He also co-parents PJ (Derrick Rose Jr.), the oldest kid, with his ex-girlfriend, Mieka Reese. It was time for D-Rose and PJ to have a day out, as the 36-year-old shared the news, “My boy is finally in school.” At first, the 12-year-old didn’t share the same excitement. That’s why PJ asked why he was recording the moment.

The answer? “Because, well, it’s a big day, man. I just enrolled you in school, man. Without your momma.” Being a part of a blended family, Mieka Reese is not absent from her son’s life. But this task, D-Rose chose to do it all by himself. PJ was still not excited, because, naturally, it was not his first time going to school. However, the 3x All-Star found joy in this mundane and important task. The reason for his happiness? He did it all by himself. “Yeah, but not me n—-.I just did all that paperwork. You feel me?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One could hear his son chuckle in the distance. D-Rose is finally getting to enjoy the parental life; school registration, parent-teacher conferences, recitals, art fairs, which he would have missed a few due to the grueling NBA schedule. Now he can focus on the little things in life, especially with his babies. Which is why the Instagram story that he shared had the caption, “This why I retired…Dad.”

Apart from sending his kids to school, D-Rose is already training with his son. The result of this is that PJ is turning out to be a certified hooper. He recently took part in the MADE Hoops camp near Chicago. Mind you, this was months after, an emotional moment for the father-son, who shared the hardwood. Yes, the Bulls Legend returned and played again at his high school gym, this time with his son alongside him. “Tonight represents family,” said Simeon Career Academy principal Tamarah Ellis.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even during the historic night, PJ didn’t disappoint. Crisp passes and layups to buckets from downtown, the highlight reel had it all. But it’s not just hooping where Pooh imparts his advice to his son.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Derrick Rose on the title ‘Dad’ and helping his son create his own identity

“My kids call me dad; I love when they call me dad. Not ‘father’—that doesn’t sound right to me,” Rose explained. “So, like, the time that I’m putting in, giving every one of my kids that equal time.” A few months ago, Derrick Rose sat down with the Club 520 Podcast to open up about the role family plays in his life. Growing up in a humble family, they didn’t have all the means, but the support from the family meant a lot. That helped the Englewood native have the discipline and drive to strive for greatness in the NBA.

The 2009 ROTY is trying to impart the same teachings to his children, especially PJ, since he is the oldest. “I have to be a little bit more strict on him as far as making sure he gets up on time for school, taking out the garbage—all little chore [stuff]. But it creates your character, you know what I’m saying?” He admitted being tougher on his 12-year-old son, but knows not to push him away, particularly when it comes to following his footsteps. “You’re your own person; you are PJ Rose; you are your own entity.”

During the Chicago Bulls’ tribute to Derrick Rose on January 4, 2025, at the United Center, a special moment highlighting the bond between Derrick Rose and his son, PJ, occurred during the halftime ceremony. As part of “Derrick Rose Night,” the Bulls honored Rose, who had recently announced his retirement, with various tributes, including the announcement that his No. 1 jersey would be retired in the 2025-26 season.

A particularly emotional moment came when Rose addressed the crowd at halftime, seated next to his mother, Brenda, and with his 11-year-old son, PJ, nearby. During his speech, Rose shared a family anecdote, saying, “That’s a joke that we have in the house. If they see me lacking on something, they say, ‘Dad, you wanna be good or great?’ And that make me remember, I’m trying to be great.”

As he turned toward PJ, who was wearing his father’s iconic Bulls jersey, the camera captured PJ with tears streaming down his face, visibly moved by the moment. Rose himself became emotional, wiping away tears, especially after former teammate Joakim Noah praised him, calling him “the people’s champ” and noting how he “always put your city on your back.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some athletes who chose any sport might regret retiring early. But that’s not Derrick Rose, since he gets to spend more time with his kids. It’s a responsibility that he doesn’t take lightly, due to having an absent father in his life.