Derrick Rose Reveals Lesser-Known Clay Dreams Cut Short By School’s Drastic Move

What if Derrick Rose had chosen a different court altogether—the one lined with clay and chalk instead of hardwood? That thought might sound far-fetched, but it was Rose himself who recently opened the door to that possibility, offering a rare glimpse into a passion that existed long before he became an NBA icon. Oddly enough, even as he shared this piece of his past, he was still immersed in basketball, just not in the United States.

The former Chicago Bulls star was recently in Treviso, Italy, taking part in Adidas Eurocamp, a prestigious event where future NBA hopefuls, aged 18 to 22, showcase their talents in front of top-tier scouts and executives. More than just a guest, Rose served as a mentor, offering young players insight from someone who’s been at the pinnacle of the game. But once the camp wrapped up between May 31 and June 2, Rose didn’t head home right away. Instead, he hopped over to France to catch a tennis match between Carlos Alcaraz and Tommy Paul.

Now, this wasn’t just a sightseeing trip or a celebrity photo-op. As captured in a post by Court Side Buzzing—“Derrick Rose & his wife, Alaina, at the Paul vs. Alcaraz tennis match”—the visit carried a bit more heart than fans might have expected.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s because, as Derrick Rose revealed during a TNT Sports segment, he actually has a personal connection to the sport. Back in middle school, he wasn’t just dribbling basketballs—he was swinging rackets too. “They brought the program to my school when I was in sixth grade… We played at… The McCormick Place, downtown Chicago… Played in a few tournaments there, and we won a trophy. Then after that, they took that program away from my school, and my dreams was wiped away right from there,” Rose said. “So, I still love the sport. I love how the game is played. And I’m always intrigued whenever I see.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @courtsidebuzzig Expand Post

And here’s where it gets interesting—the 3x All-Star doesn’t just enjoy watching tennis; he sees himself in it. Particularly in Carlos Alcaraz. During that same segment, he praised Alcaraz’s playstyle, pointing out a familiar explosiveness and flair that echoes the very game Rose brought to the NBA. Makes you wonder, doesn’t it—what could’ve been if that school program had never been cut short?

Yet another sport Derrick Rose excels at aside from basketball and tennis

Most fans know the former NBA MVP for his explosive drives on the court and, more recently, his growing love for tennis. But there’s another game that’s captured his attention: chess. Now, you might not immediately picture Rose hunched over a board, studying pawns and bishops. But that’s exactly where life has taken him. Back in his Englewood days, his hands were more used to rolling dice than plotting checkmates. The streets of Chicago didn’t teach chess—they taught survival, fast thinking, and the value of taking smart risks. Ironically, those same instincts helped him navigate the hardwood with finesse.

Fast forward to today, and Rose is making more than just thoughtful plays—he’s reflecting. In one of his Instagram posts, he opened up about his journey, from the sounds of dice clattering on concrete in Chicago to the quiet concentration of moving chess pieces in Germany. For him, it’s more than poetic—it’s personal. Because in life, just like in chess, timing and precision can change everything. He’s also been vocal about what the game means to him now.

In a January sit-down with SLAM, Rose revealed, “I’ve also been playing a lot of chess and hopefully somewhere down the line within the next couple of weeks, I’ll ink a chess deal [and] you’ll be hearing about it pretty soon.” And he’s already acting on that passion.

During the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Rose launched Chesstival, a chess tournament at Resorts World that blends his competitive drive with a new mission—bringing more eyes to the game and connecting with a growing community of chess lovers. So, beyond basketball and tennis, it looks like Derrick Rose has found another arena to conquer—one move at a time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad