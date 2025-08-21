Derrick Rose Sends Heartfelt Message After Chicago Bulls Announce Jersey Retirement

The Chicago Bulls have announced that Derrick Rose’s No. 1 jersey will rise into the rafters of the United Center on January 24, 2026. A homegrown MVP, and the youngest to ever do it, the 2011 MVP will join an elite list alongside the likes of Jerry Sloane, Scottie Pippen, Bob Love, and his Airness himself, Michael Jordan.

Even as injuries interrupted his peak, Rose was the Bulls’ biggest stars since the days MJ. The Bulls announced the retirement earlier this year, calling him “a symbol of an entire era.” And Rose? He had an emotional response.

“The game has given me more than I ever could have imagined. From Englewood to the rafters, my story has always been about making the city proud. This isn’t for me, this is for Chicago. Peace and Love, Pooh 1.24.26”

