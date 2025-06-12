Despite Bitter Split, Teyana Taylor Cherished Marriage to Iman Shumpert for One Key Reason

To say things are messy between Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor would be putting it lightly. Just when we thought the dust might settle, Shumpert took it to another level—this time in court. The former NBA player is seeking criminal contempt charges against Taylor, and even wants her jailed for 20 days. Reason? According to ESSENCE, Shumpert is accusing Taylor of publicly sharing confidential parts of their divorce settlement.

Shumpert said in a statement that Teyana “willfully and contemptuously exposed and broadcast specific provisions of the final judgment decree of divorce and related provisions, recklessly disregarding the financial circumstances, privacy, safety, and security of the parties and their minor children.” Shumpert has also stated that this has had major repercussions financially and has hurt his public image.

Still, amid all the drama, there’s at least some clarity from Taylor’s side. During a recent talk about her music tour, she shifted the spotlight just a bit. While discussing her latest project, Escape Room, she made it clear this isn’t just some “breakup album.” She hinted that folks will likely read into it, especially since it drops not long after the divorce. But as she put it, it’s not solely about romantic relationships.

Even so, the internet can’t help but revisit their past, especially those picture-perfect days. Yet Taylor isn’t backing away from that narrative. As per GQ, “she still doesn’t regret giving the world behind-the-scenes access to their lives in the 2018 reality show Teyana & Iman and its 2021 sequel, We Got Love: Teyana & Iman.”

And despite how bitter things have become, she’s proud of what that show stood for. “It did inspire a lot of young love and young Black love, and it shows you how to navigate young Black love. It had everybody in a chokehold wanting to be in love,” Taylor explains.

via Imago ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend Luda birthday celebration at Compound on September 3, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

She added, “it’s unfortunate how things ended, but it does not negate the fact that [the show] was a real display of love and being parents and figuring shit out together and building household names together. That’s still my family, regardless.”

Still, with every new accusation, the divorce only seems to get messier.

Why is Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s divorce getting so messy again?

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor finalized their divorce in June 2024, but the controversy is still there. Back in March, Taylor accused Shumpert of leaking false information to the media about their divorce. After photos of Taylor with Rebel Ridge actor Aaron Pierre made waves during Vanity Fair’s 2025 Oscars after-party, she hit back with a court motion. As per reports, Taylor asked the court to issue “the maximum fine of $1,000 and to hold Shumpert in contempt for 20 days.”

In her March 18 filing, she said she had her attorney reach out to Shumpert’s legal team, asking him “to stop or curtail the public dissemination of information.” But what did she get in return? “He would pretend that he had no idea how the stories about the divorce case leaked.” That response didn’t exactly ease the situation.

Then came the property split. Taylor claimed the court awarded her four out of the seven properties they owned, including two she says she purchased on her own. Meanwhile, Shumpert got to keep the Miami condo he originally gifted her. “Both parties put work, time, and money into the remaining four properties that were divided by the Court,” her petition noted.

Still, Shumpert’s side isn’t talking—at least not publicly. His representative, Steele, said Shumpert intends to “continue to comply with the court order sealing the details of this divorce. He has absolutely no interest in discussing any of these private and personal details with any media or any parties not directly involved with this case.” So yeah, this saga? Far from over.