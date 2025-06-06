Despite His Own Habit, Dwyane Wade Joins Old Teammate for Major Literacy Push

Recently, Dwyane Wade appreciated his former teammate and best friend’s reading habit: “I love the fact that LeBron has now made millions of dollars off everybody talking about him reading one page.” The 3x NBA champion shed light on LeBron James’ viral meme that showcased his reading habit. On the same podcast, D-Wade also came clean about his reading routine. Even if he likes or doesn’t like reading, the Heat legend is always taking steps to promote literacy.

Marquette basketball alumni Dwyane Wade and Travis Diener are competing in Wade vs. Diener for a second consecutive year, with the pair joining forces to raise funds to improve youth literacy in Milwaukee. The upcoming Wade vs. Diener Champions for Literacy event is filled with so many great initiatives to give back to Milwaukee’s youth. This year’s event is divided into two days, Saturday, June 15, and Monday, June 17.

First, Diener and Wade will coach a camp for youth girls’ basketball players in Mequon. Later that night, they’ll participate in a Tee Off Party at Pilot Project Brewing. Saturday’s first event, the camp, is invite-only, but the Tee Off Party is open to all. On Monday, the duo will host a golf outing at North Shore Country Club. D-Wade once again promoted the two-day event.”Youth literacy has the power to improve lives and reduce racial inequality.”

One might think that promoting a literacy program means Dwyane Wade is an avid reader. On Pardon My Take, last month, the Heat legend made the revelation: “I’m one of them people I start reading the book and I’m going to sleep fast.” And what about listening to the audiobook versions of his work? Yeah, still a no from D-Wade, as he said, “I got to listen to my book, I’m sorry I ain’t going to make it.” Even with little to no interest in reading, the 43-year-old is all in on promoting reading.

The former Miami Heat shooting guard said, “Literacy is something that’s really important for me and for my family. The greater Milwaukee area is something that’s really important to Diener and really important for myself as well. So, we wanted to bring something as former athletes here for Marquette and this community that can uplift it.”

Not to forget, proceeds from the multi-day event support Marquette’s Tragil Wade-Johnson Summer Reading Program. Set to take place in the weeks of June 16-20, June 23-27, July 7-11, and July 14-18, the program includes targeted literacy instruction and integrated literacy and inquiry-based science. The program is open to children who are entering 2nd- 4th grade.

Dwyane Wade and his $3 million investment in Marquette

Previously, Wade said, “I go back to my journey here and how I got here. And I just wanted to make sure that this university I know, changed my life, that so many others get the same opportunity.” In January last year, Marquette announced the donation amount as he was in attendance during the game against Villanova. The Hall of Fame guard also spoke during the game about his attachment to the university.

A few months back, the program explained how the $3 million donation was put to use to improve three things. First, to improve the school’s summer reading program for Milwaukee children. Then, to establish a Wade Scholars program benefiting low-income students. Lastly, to expand the university’s athletic and human performance research center, which included a new practice facility for the men’s basketball program.

That’s why they even honored Dwyane Wade for his constant contributions. Just donating money is not the end-all and be-all for the Heat legend. That’s why the Wade vs. Diener Champions for Literacy event is back once again.