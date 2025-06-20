Despite Owing Dirk Nowtizki, Mark Cuban Makes Unbelievable Claim of Win Over Mavs Legend

When Mark Cuban first took over the Dallas Mavericks in 2000, he didn’t just inject cash and innovation—he injected himself into the team’s very fabric. And in true Cuban fashion, he didn’t stop at the front office. Mark Cuban, the man who owes his franchise’s only NBA title to Dirk Nowitzki, once beat the Mavericks legend one-on-one—at least, that’s his story, and he’s sticking to it. However, there is a catch to how this otherwise unbelievable win came into place.

Cuban was at every practice, on every flight, and, as it turns out, on the court with his future Hall of Famer. Few know that Cuban’s first real interaction with Nowitzki was a rejection—Nowitzki and Steve Nash turned down his offer to buy them drinks the night before Cuban was announced as owner. Two decades later, their friendship would become one of the NBA’s most enduring one, shaping Cuban’s approach to both business and basketball. So, when The Score posted an Instagram video featuring Cuban and Nowitzki, the $5.6 billion businessman didn’t hesitate to drop a bombshell.

In a video posted by The Score on Instagram, Cuban saw the perfect moment to stir things up. Asked who would win a one-on-one—Dirk now or Dirk 20 years ago—Cuban sidestepped the hypothetical and instead revealed, “All I can tell you is I played Dirk 20 years ago and I won 2-1.” Cuban insisted the 2011 NBA champ wasn’t going easy on him: “I scored twice. Then he dunked on me and I quit.” Now think about that for a second. Cuban, who built his basketball empire around Dirk Nowitzki’s greatness, has the guts to say he once beat him.

That’s not just funny—it’s the ultimate power move. The 14x All-Star, after all, carried the Mavericks for years. Despite racking up 14 All-Star nods, an MVP award, and a Finals MVP, the franchise couldn’t get over the hump—until 2011. That year, Dirk dominated the Finals, averaging 26 points and nearly 10 boards per game. He was nearly perfect at the free-throw line, hitting 45-of-46 attempts, and led Dallas past a Miami Heat super-team featuring LeBron James, Wade, and Bosh in six grueling games.

That’s what makes Cuban’s win so wild. But to make it even more shocking: not even Michael Jordan, the ultimate competitor, can claim a head-to-head victory over Dirk. When Jordan returned with the Wizards, he faced Nowitzki three times and lost every matchup. Dirk averaged 27.3 points and 13 rebounds in those games, and the Mavericks went 3-0 against MJ’s Wizards. So while Mark Cuban’s claim may come with a wink and a grin, the fact remains: he can boast a one-on-one win over a player who has out-dueled the greatest of all time.

Dallas Mavericks message to Dirk Nowitzki on his special day

No matter what Cuban has to say about beating Nowitzki, one thing remains unchanged—he and the franchise he once led still share something special. And yes, the billionaire may no longer be the face of ownership, but he’s still in the room, still holding on to his part of the team. So it’s no surprise the Mavericks continue to keep Dirk close, even years after he hung up his jersey.

Dirk Nowitzki officially retired following the 2018-19 season, but it’s like he never left. The team keeps finding ways to involve their legend, and their latest move isn’t about strategy—it’s all about honoring the man himself. On Thursday, Dirk turned 47, and the basketball world didn’t miss the moment.

The NBA’s official history page posted on X: “Join us in wishing a Happy 47th Birthday to 14x #NBAAllStar, 2006-07 NBA MVP, 2010-11 NBA champion, 2011 #NBAFinals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Dirk Nowitzki! #NBABDAY.” Of course, his Mavericks followed suit, and fans showed up in a big way.

“Happy Birthday to The [GOAT emoji]”—a short and sweet tribute that racked up over 1,600 likes and 30,000 impressions in under an hour. Now, on this occasion, it’s hard not to reminisce. Over 1,500 games, Dirk put up 20.7 points, 7.5 boards, and 2.4 dimes per game while shooting lights-out—47.1 percent overall and 38.0 percent from three. And let’s not forget—he’s the only big man to ever pull off a 50-40-90 season. So, we all know there’s no universe where he’s beating Dirk one-on-one. But hey, a flex is a flex.