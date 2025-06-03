Despite Shaquille O’Neal’s Support for 14YO Bid, Dwight Howard Changes Stance on Former Rival

Back in the 2010-11 NBA season, Derrick Rose was on top of the world. At just 22, the Chicago Bulls guard didn’t just light up the league—he made history. Crowned the youngest MVP ever, Rose had fans chanting his name and the Bulls back in spotlight since the Jordan era. But as the years passed, not everyone stayed silent about that MVP run. Out of nowhere, Dwight Howard decided it was time to set the record straight. In his mind, he should’ve walked away with the trophy.

Then came the real twist. On The Big Podcast a few months ago, Shaquille O’Neal weighed in—and backed up Howard. Shaq didn’t hold back either. With all due respect to the big men of that time, he believed nobody was on Howard’s level. “He was the guy,” Shaq said, pointing out that Howard’s dominance wasn’t just hype—three straight Defensive Player of the Year awards backed it.

Looking at numbers, during that 2010-11 season, he averaged 22.9 points, 14.1 boards, and 2.4 blocks while shooting a wild 59.3%. Rose, on the other hand, dropped 25.0 points and 7.7 assists, powering Chicago to a league-best 62-20 record. Meanwhile, Orlando sat at 52-30, and Howard ended up second in MVP voting—643 points to Rose’s 1,138. So yeah, voters leaned into Rose’s story, but Howard’s stat line was screaming for attention.

However, fast forward to the Club 520 Podcast—and things took a different turn. When Howard open up the MVP debate again, the co-hosts hit him with some real talk: “Bro, he had that Bulls team rocking, right? He was number one.” Howard tried to argue that Chicago had other stars too, but the room just wasn’t buying it.

That’s when Jeff Teague jumped in with, “They good players, but it was all because of Pooh, though. Like, Pooh made the engine. Like, he was the engine. If they didn’t have him, bro, it wouldn’t even close.” Another co-host followed, “And he had the city cracking. I think that goes to the effect, too. His effect of being at the crib and pulling the Bulls back up like that.” And just like that, Howard fell silent.

But unlike this podcast, Howard got full support on Shaq’s one.

Shaquille O’Neal accepts Dwight Howard as MVP

Dwight Howard hasn’t let that 2011 MVP race go—and Shaq’s right there with him. A few months back on The Big Podcast, Howard opened up about why he thinks he was robbed. “So the only reason he won is because he said, I think I can win, be the MVP,” Howard said. “And they wanted that storyline. And that’s how he got it.” Shaq didn’t hesitate, either. “He deserved it more than D-Rose,” he added, siding with Howard.

Moreover, Shaq didn’t stop at that. He brought his own past into the mix. “That’s how they do us. Me and you have been going through the same thing,” he told Howard, hinting at his own MVP frustration. Shaq’s still salty about 2005, when Steve Nash beat him out for the MVP after his first season in Miami. And while Nash’s case was strong, Shaq believes Rose’s win wasn’t even close to that level.

Then again, Rose’s story had everything NBA needed. A hometown hero, just 22, leading the Bulls back to relevance in the post-Jordan era—it was pure gold. Meanwhile, Howard was quietly dominating in Orlando. And historically, the flashier names or feel-good stories usually win. Just ask Kobe, who watched Steve Nash grab two MVPs during his peak years.

Still, Howard kept it respectful. “No aid or shade on him,” he said, making it clear that his beef isn’t with Rose. In fact, when D-Rose retired, Howard sent him love. But as far as the MVP goes? He’s not letting it slide.