Legendary sportswriter Mike Wise, who worked for The New York Times, The Washington Post, and then for ESPN, passed away at the age of 62 in Panama on November 14, 2026. Wise was known for extensively covering the NBA as one of his primary sports.

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In 2002, when Gilbert Arenas met his estranged mother at American Airlines Arena in Miami, she handed him her number with tears rolling down her face. Arenas, who had been abandoned by his mother as a toddler, gladly took the number, embraced his mother, and never called back.

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Years later, Wise tracked her down to tell the story of this deeply personal encounter. Such was the breadth of his journalistic prowess and integrity. Wise also thoughtfully wrote about the struggles of gay athletes, including Jason Collins, the first active NBA player to come out as gay.

Mike Wise played college basketball at the community college level and, by his own account in The Washington Post, spent his final year of eligibility on the bench before turning to journalism. However, Wise’s contributions extend far beyond the sport. He was one of the first few public figures to ask for the Washington Redskins to change their name given its cultural inappropriateness. Today, they’re known as the Commanders.

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According to his sister, Valeska Wise, Mike Wise collapsed at an event honoring the U.S. Marine Corps in Panama. He’d been living there for the past two years after his wife was posted there with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The cause of his death remains unknown. However, condolences and prayers from various media figures began pouring in soon after the announcement of his passing.

“Devastated. Mike Wise lit up every room. He was an insanely gifted storyteller and writer, always thinking of clever lines. From Shaq to David Stern to a 24-year-old writer breaking into NY like I did, Wisey treated us all with love and constant jokes. I’ll miss you Wisey forever,” wrote Clippers reporter Ohm Youngmisuk, who previously wrote for New York Daily News and ESPN.

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Mike Wise joined The New York Times back in 1994. It was one of the first few crucial steps of his lengthy journalistic career. The work he would do there covering the Knicks is what set him up for the rest of his time in the world of sports.

In 1999, he co-authored Just Ballin’: The Chaotic Rise of the New York Knicks, a book that covered the team’s roster changes and the controversial acquisition of Latrell Sprewell, who was suspended from the NBA for coaching then Warriors’ coach choking coach P. J. Carlesimo.

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Other former New York Times colleagues also expressed their grief and sorrow after Wise’s passing.

“I’m stunned & saddened by the death of my former NY Times colleague & friend Mike Wise. Mike was a fantastic sports writer but an even greater guy.” Wrote Chris Broussard, who now works for Fox Sports.

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Wise isn’t the only legendary sports reporter to pass away in the past few days. Recently, the passing of Chicago Tribune’s legend Fred Mitchel also broke hearts across the NBA world. Journalist Marc Stein shed light on the loss of both.

“Much, much, much sadness in the NBA media community today. Mike Wise and Fred Mitchell were industry titans,” Stein wrote in an X post regarding Wise’s tragic and unexpected passing.

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Similarly, The Atlantic’s writer Jemele Hill also shed light on the unfortunate passing of Dan Hicks, a prominent sports commentator. She also expressed condolences for Wise’s death.

“It’s been a tough week for our business with the loss of Dan Hicks and now Mike Wise. I believe I first met Mike during my newspaper days and later worked with him at ESPN. I always respected and admired his boldness in delivering opinions, even if he was sometimes hilariously wrong,” Hill wrote on X.

“He’ll be missed,” she added.

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Wise touched many lives at every point in his career. From the New York Times to ESPN, he was admired by many and looked up to by all. He also worked on ESPN’s The Undefeated, which is now called Andscapes. A fellow colleague couldn’t help but remember him.

“R.I.P. to @MikeWiseguy. One of my original co-workers here at ESPN — back when Andscape was The Undefeated. So much to say, but right now all that matters is his family,” wrote his former colleague Justin Tinsley.

Mike Wise has researched thoroughly and contributed his talent to various teams, sports, and individuals across the American sports ecosystem. No wonder many grieve his loss as his family tries to move through this difficult period of time. More details surrounding his passing are yet to be released in the press and a diagnosis is not present.