Devin Booker Breaks Silence After Shattering Charles Barkley’s Record With Suns Legend in Front-Row Seat

Plane trouble and season-opening losses were shaken off in a spectacular fashion. Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker produced an efficient 43-point outburst to propel Phoenix to a 131–122 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Saturday night’s home opener at Mortgage Matchup Center. Booker’s scoring display set a new franchise record for the most points scored in a Suns home opener, breaking the previous mark set by Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. And Chuckster himself was right there to see his record get toppled.

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Speaking postgame about breaking Barkley’s record with the Suns icon in attendance, Booker emphasized his deep respect for the franchise pioneers who paved the way.

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“Those are all guys I have, you know, relationships with. And I always, you know, do my part to pay homage to them,” Booker said when asked about breaking the franchise record in front of Barkley and other Suns legends. “You know, I know the relationships between the older generation, the new generation isn’t always the best. So, you know, I go out of my way and, you know, pay my respects. Those guys laid the groundwork for us, especially in this city, too. They made it a basketball town and, you know, they’re the reason the fans are here and, you know, why they cheer as loud as they do.”

Barkley came to Phoenix via trade from the 76ers. Sir Charles set the franchise record by scoring 37 points in his iconic Suns debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on November 7, 1992. The franchise is so beloved to him that he remained in Arizona and commutes to Atlanta, Georgia, to record Inside the NBA.

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With no ESPN duties tonight, he was in the arena to watch the Suns’ first home game of the season. What he saw was a surgical performance by Book alongside a star-studded crowd that included fellow Suns Alvan Adams and Shawn Marion sitting courtside.

The 5x All-Star torched the shorthanded Warriors’ defense by shooting 17-of-25 from the floor and scoring 24 of his 43 points in the second half. He added seven rebounds and seven assists to seal the win.

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It’s a full circle that Book got to make this record in front of Chuck tonight. Last month, he expressed what an honor it is to play for a franchise that Barkley brought greatness to. Chuck reiterated the same sentiment about Phoenix right after.

While Booker wowed the home crowd, the Golden State Warriors entered the matchup severely short-handed. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was forced to rest Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Brandin Podziemski, and Al Horford. Combined with existing injuries to Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody, and Kristaps Porzingis, the Warriors relied on their young stars to open the game.

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The Warriors remained competitive throughout the game with rookie Yaxel Lendeborg finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while De’Anthony Melton poured in 25 points to keep Golden State within striking distance.

However, Booker proved insurmountable in the second half. He converted pull-up jumpers and gave the Warriors’ perimeter defenders a tough time keeping Phoenix in command. Even Steve Kerr was left impressed as he said so post-game.

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“I think he was 8-for-11 on twos in the first half, most of those pull-up jumpers, which we’re willing to live with,” Kerr said about Book. “And he kept it going all game. So give him credit.”

The record-breaking night marks another chapter in Booker’s tenure as the face of the Phoenix franchise. Having now eclipsed Chuckster’s 34-year-old mark, Booker and the 1–1 Suns look to build early-season momentum as they prepare for their upcoming regular-season slate.