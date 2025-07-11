Did Shaquille O’Neal Quit Instagram? 35 Million Left Confused With Lakers Legend’s Decision

Although it’s the offseason, Shaquille O’Neal still cannot stop making headlines. The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar is always in the news, mostly due to his humor and basketball takes. However, this time around, he’s garnered everyone’s attention due to a very peculiar reason. The former NBA star, who’s huge on Instagram, boasts a thirty-five million following and has raised quite a few eyebrows with his unusual IG stories.

If you follow the big man, you might’ve noticed some rather unusual series of stories on his IG account. It looks like the 53-year-old veteran turned businessman is in some kind of trouble. This came after Shaq posted two weird screenshots about investing in crypto. Fans were quick to pick up that someone might’ve hacked the former NBA superstar’s Instagram handle. However, soon his account was nowhere to be found, leaving his millions of followers scratching their heads.

So, did he really delete his account? Well, there’s no statement from the big man himself as of now, but it seems that he might’ve deactivated his account for safety purposes, given that it’s been restored now. Whatever the reason may be behind this, we’re about to find out pretty soon, as we’re keeping a close eye on any further developments.

(This is a developing story)