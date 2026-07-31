Director Teases Michael Jordan Documentary Amid LeBron James’ ESPN Announcement

For years, Michael Jordan guarded his story like no one else. The Chicago Bulls icon rarely faced cameras after retiring, making every interview almost impossible to secure. Even acclaimed filmmakers, including Spike Lee, failed to earn a meeting with the six-time NBA champion. In 2020, Last Dance felt like a personal achievement for ESPN Films and Netflix. Now, 6 years later, director Kirk Fraser has found a way to peep into MJ’s life.

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Fraser shared a two-slide post on Instagram. In the first image, the 50-year-old with a clapperboard in hand is standing beside Jordan. In the second image, MJ is sitting on a chair with an iPad in his hands, cameras in position, capturing the moment.

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“MJ rarely grants interviews, making his decision to be part of this documentary a testament to the significance of the story we’re telling. What was scheduled for 30 minutes turned into two hours,” Kirk Fraser captioned. “Before we started, I showed him some clips of what others had said. His reaction said it all—and set the stage for one of the best interviews I’ve ever done.”

He continued, “Some stories are simply too important not to tell. Honored to have his voice and legacy as part of this documentary. The 🐐 MJ. #thegoat @jumpman23 @nike.”

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Michael Jordan could soon return to the spotlight, whether through another documentary or by adding his voice to a new story. Either way, the answer should arrive soon. That possibility also highlights why Kirk Fraser’s success in reaching Jordan carries real weight. Ramona Shelbourne’s 2020 report offers the missing context.

Back in 1997, Adam Silver, then leading NBA Entertainment, wanted to capture Jordan and the Chicago Bulls through their final championship run. Phil Jackson called that season the Last Dance because the dynasty was nearing its end, and access depended on support from both the coach and the players.

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Even with that rare access, the project remained untouched for nearly 20 years. More than 500 hours of footage stayed inside a vault in Secaucus. Wright Thompson, despite remaining close to Jordan after retirement, never raised the topic. Curtis Polk also admitted repeated efforts never reached a meeting.

However, everything changed in 2016. After several discussions, Mike Tollin pitched a multipart series centered on Jordan’s legacy. A 2014 Allen Iverson documentary also struck an emotional chord, while Adam Silver guaranteed final editorial control, finally opening the door.

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Since then, it looks like Michael Jordan has softened. Simply put, he is agreeing to documentaries. What’s more interesting is that this major announcement comes a day after LeBron James and ESPN reportedly headed towards making a Last Dance-like documentary.

LeBron James Set for Last Dance-Style ESPN Project

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported on Thursday: “LeBron James and ESPN are closing in on an agreement for a behind-the-scenes documentary series similar to Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance,” according to industry sources granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deal, which is not finalized.”

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People familiar with the discussions believe LeBron James and ESPN are extremely close to reaching an agreement. One source even placed the talks at the 1-yard line. If completed, cameras will follow the 41-year-old through his Philadelphia 76ers journey, which many expect to be the final chapter of his playing career.

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The project could also feature rare footage collected since his rookie season, including clips that have never reached the public. However, several details remain unresolved. Financial terms have not surfaced. And no release timeline exists yet. ESPN and James’ representatives declined to comment, while Maverick Carter said no Last Dance-style project is currently in the works.

Looks like we might have two documentaries from two of the greatest NBA stars of all time. Now which one releases first will be interesting to know.