Dirk Nowitzki Confirms Relationship Status With Mavs, Admits Feeling “Weird”

February 1, 2025 left Dallas scarred. The aftermath of Luka Doncic being traded to the Lakers wasn’t the most pleasant. Before Cooper Flagg’s arrived to help fans start healing, fans thought the trade had alienated Doncic’s mentor and the franchise’s biggest star, Dirk Nowitzki. According to some reports, the German-born NBA legend felt distanced from the team due to not being involved in organizational decisions.

But that was also said when Mark Cuban sold the team in 2023. Some said that the cold firing of his favorite trainer, Casey Smith was the last straw. The reality is that Dirk Nowitzki indeed cut back on his involvement with the Dallas Mavericks. It’s just not for the dramatic reasons floating in the media.

Mark Cuban was always set on keeping Dirk in the Mavs fold even after he retired in 2019. In 2021, he announced Nowitzki would remain in the organization as a special adviser. And while it got him closer to the players like Doncic, Nowitzki wasn’t seen around the Mavs facility as much recently.

It wasn’t for the lack of trying. As Dirk Nowitzki himself said on DLLS Sports this week, “Well, you know, I was trying to get involved there a few years ago and you guys probably saw me in training camp. I was there every morning and kind of watching.”

Nowitzki told the hosts that he showed up once a week, took notes, gave his observations to the coaches, interacted with the players, and shared his insight with Mark Cuban and the coaching staff. He clocked in and did the work but it wasn’t the same as reporting to training camp as a franchise player. “Honestly, it just felt weird. It felt weird being there,” Nowitzki didn’t hold back in saying.

Nowitzki’s no.41 was in the rafters and the Mavs gave him a statue outside the American Airlines Center. He was well and truly retired. Coming to training camps and practices didn’t fit his second act plans. “I wasn’t ready to go to the gym every day again. And just felt a little out of place.”

It wasn’t just retirement. A special advisor to the team is not a well-defined role. For example, Dirk’s once biggest rival, Udonis Haslem became the vice president of basketball development for the Miami Heat five months after retiring in 2023. The Miami born-and-bred legend remains a veteran presence in the locker room as well as communicates with the coaching staff. He’ll even scrimmage with the likes of Tyler Herro in practices. UD, the third player in NBA history to stay with a single franchise after Dirk and Kobe Bryant, found his role. Nowitzki never did.

“Didn’t really know what my role, what my job was.” The result showed long before the Doncic trade, Mavs sale, and Smith’s firing. “So, once the season started, I kind of pulled back a little bit again. And so then I never really got back into it. I just don’t think I’m made right now for the whole day-to-day business.”

But he is a Mav for life. Despite all the rumors, the Dunking Deutschman hasn’t truly left the franchise. And even if he did, while he was undoubtedly devastated with events especially the Doncic trade, the reasoning behind it seems much simpler. Nowitzki did not quite understand what he was doing, and had simply pulled back.

Dirk Nowitzki drew a line with the Mavs

Dirk Nowitzki remains a Dallas resident and a huge part of the community. From investing in Dallas-based businesses with Taylor Swift to surprising kids at the Mavs Basketball Academy, he’s made his presence felt without actually involving himself in NBA business anymore. The Mavs legend considers Dallas his “adopted home” and still lives there with his family, which consists of wife Jessica Olsson and three children: Malaika, Max, and Morris.

Even Mark Cuban, who now holds a minority stake in the team, collaborated with Nowitzki on charity initiatives. Cuban completed the sale to Miriam Adelson and Patrick Dumont in 2023. Since then, Nowitzki did connect with the new owners. “So I’ve obviously met with Patrick a few times throughout his tenure already. I’m just a phone call away.”

And no, Doncic’s void won’t ruin it for future Mavs stars. Nowitzki recently revealed he’s been in close contact with Cooper Flagg, now touted as the city’s new superstar. But that’s where he draws the line. “Like I said, the same thing, Cooper. If there’s any advice or anything they ever need, I’ll of course always be a Mav for life. But I’m not involved in any management, advising, or day-to-day type stuff. Not at all.”

Does that put all the rumors to rest? Maybe not. Dallas is attached to its superstars, the prime example being Dirk’s former teammate in Jason Kidd coaching them. Considering how Nowitzki is arguably the most well-liked player in franchise history, fans are unlikely to stop making demands to the franchise to keep him in the fold.