Dirk Nowitzki Addresses Luka Doncic’s 3-Year Laker Deal After Fall-Out With Mavericks

Luka Doncic is coming into this season looking like a whole new guy. The Lakers star shed 31 pounds this offseason, thanks to intense two-a-day workouts and a strict gluten-free, high-protein diet. He’s seriously leveled up his fitness, showing off a leaner, stronger frame that’s turning heads. But behind all the hard work and fresh energy, there’s still the shadow of that surprising Dallas trade, a move that left even Dirk Nowitzki questioning what comes next.

Dirk Nowitzki recently opened up about Luka Doncic’s journey since the trade from the Mavericks on the 41Campus podcast. He said, “I think Luka got off to a good start. I think it was a bit harder to get started. And it was actually well reported that he was a bit disappointed with the whole situation and how it went. But I think after a while he settled in well, played well, and were even in the playoffs, the Lakers.” Dirk also shared some fresh news on Luka’s future, saying, “He has just been extended. Was just in L.A. this weekend and has now extended three years in Los Angeles. Looks good, is fit. I think he’s fit for the European Championship. Plays European Championship for Slovenia.”

That rollercoaster season is now behind Luka as he just locked in a big new deal with the Lakers. The five-time All-NBA guard agreed to a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension, keeping him in Los Angeles through 2028 with a player option for the 2028–29 season. This deal replaces his previous contract and means Luka won’t hit free agency next summer. He’s also setting himself up for an even bigger payday in 2028, when he could sign a five-year deal worth around $417 million.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.

On the court, Luka Doncic showed why the Lakers made this commitment despite some bumps early on. Even though he played a career-low 50 games after joining the Lakers midseason, he led the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and made threes. He also became just the fifth player in Lakers history to average at least 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a playoff series, proving his value even in tough circumstances.

With all the offseason talk about the Lakers’ future—especially around LeBron and Luka—we finally got a peek at what Luka’s bringing next season. Most expect LeBron to stay, but Luka is the clear focus now. This summer, he’s been playing for Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025, and on Friday, he made his first appearance since the Timberwolves playoff series. Luka scored 19 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists in 24 minutes against Germany, though Slovenia lost 103-89. Slovenia still has five more games lined up before August 21 against tough teams like Lithuania and Serbia, so Luka’s got plenty more chances to shine.

Luka’s trade broke Dirk’s bond with the Mavericks

Dirk Nowitzki and Mark Cuban were the heart and soul of the Dallas Mavericks for over 20 years. Dirk wasn’t just a great player — he led the team to its only championship in 2011 and is still the greatest Maverick ever. Cuban was no typical owner; he was loud, hands-on, and the face of the franchise since 2000. But now? Both Dirk and Cuban have grown distant from the Mavericks after the shocking Luka Doncic trade. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said it straight: “Dirk is completely turned off by this franchise,” and both he and Cuban weren’t even consulted about the trade. Dirk himself said he was “disappointed and sad” but still showed support by traveling to L.A. for Luka’s Lakers debut.

Fans and insiders have been left baffled and frustrated by how the Mavericks handled everything. The trade news dropped in the middle of the night, and the team’s explanations felt vague at best. As longtime fan Mitch Jones put it, “We’re robbed of being a part of that story and being a part of that journey.” The whole fallout only got worse after general manager Nico Harrison’s awkward media sessions, where he basically brushed off Dirk and Cuban, saying, “If they’re not in the building, they don’t know what’s going on.” Harrison even made sure both Dirk and Cuban were pushed out of basketball operations after the trade went through. It’s no wonder fans and legends alike are feeling alienated.

The Mavericks once prided themselves on building a culture that cared about players and fans. But after this, many feel that trust has been broken. Public relations expert Stephen Reiff said, “People want to know why. They want to trust you. They want to believe in your vision, versus vague comments about defense and culture.” Instead, fans have seen silence, censorship, and confusing messaging that only made Luka’s departure feel worse. Reiff sums it up bluntly: “Atrociously.” For Dirk Nowitzki, the trade was more than just a roster move — it was personal. And for Dallas fans, it marked the end of an era they hoped would last a lot longer.