Dirk Nowitzki Confirms Mavs Tradition Will Return Amid NBA on Prime Opening Night

Dirk Nowitzki is officially back in the NBA, and he’s not coming empty-handed.

In a move that’s sure to ignite a wave of nostalgia for Dallas Mavericks fans, the Hall of Famer has confirmed that he will be bringing his famous “dinner plate” pre-game tradition to his new job as an analyst for Prime Video. The 14x All-Star spent all of his 21 years of NBA service representing the Dallas Mavericks. He was instrumental in bringing the only championship in the franchise’s history. But now marks a new chapter for the 2011 Finals MVP. But sometimes it’s good to follow the traditions and rituals, which result in good results. NBA on Prime is certainly hoping for that with the German legend in the booth. So, they reminded the 47-year-old with a social media post.

It had the caption, “Fully locked in on October 24th 😂🍽️.” To those unaware, the plate emoji signifies Dirk Nowitzki bringing in a plate covered with tin foil before the game. This was not a one-off event; he followed it religiously. And that’s why he agreed to follow it when he takes his seat as an analyst. “I’m for sure bringing a to go plate to opening night!!!!!” The Prime admin even added a cheeky response, “Make sure to slide us a plate😂“. The carousel post on Instagram already had close to 60k likes.

And if you had forgotten about the dinner plates, then the post had a throwback video of the former NBA champion talking about it. “It was the return of the dinner plates,” Dirk said. “That’s big time. You know, sometimes I just feel like having some healthy food after. Yeah, I’d bring my own. That’s how the whole thing started. Actually, I’ve been doing it for years, just sometimes I haven’t been caught on camera doing it. So this is actually nothing new. But it is funny, and so I roll with it.”

It’s funny, and the Mavs legend is rolling with it as a new stint in the NBA begins. But what about the food contents on the plate?

A post shared by NBA on Prime (@nbaonprime)

He revealed the secret, too. At the time, he was playing, so managing the calories and food intake was important. “It’s actually, today it was some brown rice, it was some coconut curd chicken, and some broccoli. So just, you know, I try to eat very healthy and otherwise.” So, his secret was a home-cooked meal that he could consume on the go.

A reunion two decades in the making

Dirk’s new role is part of a new era for the NBA as Prime Video secures a major slice of the league’s media rights. Amazon’s crew is stacked with historic names like Blake Griffin, Candace Parker, Stan Van Gundy, and Dwyane Wade. But the most exciting name for Mavs fans is a familiar face from Dirk’s past: Steve Nash.

The German legend shared his excitement with a subtle jab towards the 2x MVP. “Now I have to carry this guy again like i did over 25 years ago…” Nowitzki wrote the cheeky remark on X. Their careers intertwined from 1998-2004 in Dallas, where they lifted the formerly downtrodden franchise to new heights. On a different note, this year, it’s a new era for the league, too.

11-year, $76 billion deal with Disney, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video, and for the first time, streaming took center stage, with Amazon securing a major slice of the action. Reports confirm, the streaming giant will be broadcasting 66 regular-season games, the NBA Cup, Play-In games, and even a rotating Conference Final. That’s why it needs a large crew.

Already confirmed are play-by-play announcers Ian Eagle and Michael Grady. Cassidy Hubbarth will be Amazon’s No. 1 sideline reporter when it begins NBA coverage next season. Taylor Rooks will host the studio show. And the analyst list is long and full of historic names. Blake Griffin, Candace Parker, Stan Van Gundy, and Dwyane Wade. And of course, Dirk and Nash. Two decades later, they will reunite once again.

Are you excited about the legendary duo?