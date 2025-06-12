Dirk Nowitzki Helps FIFA Turn the Spotlight on Dallas Ahead of World Cup 2026

“I left Germany 20 years ago, and I became a Texan,” Dirk Nowitzki said during his retirement, and Dallas made sure he felt every bit of that love. The bond was mutual, and it showed in 2022 when the Mavericks raised his No. 41 into the rafters—Dirk held it together through a 20-minute speech, but couldn’t stop one tear from slipping out. Even now, long after retirement, he hasn’t let go of the city. Whether it’s sports or culture, the German legend is still showing up, front and center, for every major Dallas moment.

That’s why it’s no surprise he’s once again at the forefront of something massive. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than a year away, and it’s already shaping up to be the most ambitious tournament in history. Kicking off on June 11, the event will span three countries—United States, Mexico, and Canada—and feature a record 48 teams competing over six weeks. So far, 13 nations have qualified, including all three hosts and defending champions Argentina. While the full roster will be finalized by March 2026, anticipation is building as powerhouse nations prepare to battle it out for global glory.

And in the midst of that excitement, FIFA just dropped another hype video on YouTube—and who’s front and center? None other than Dirk Nowitzki, the adopted son of Dallas, beaming with pride as he promotes his city for the 2026 World Cup. “Dallas to me is home. I’ve been here now for 25 years. I came here when I was 20 years old. I only lived in Germany and was positively surprised what I found when I got here,” Dirk says, standing tall in the video. “The people were so great and nice to me and welcoming, so I think we’ll be a great host city. Dallas is a huge sports town… when we delivered something that the city has never had—a basketball championship—we had a parade with over 200,000 people on the streets. It really just solidified me even more into this community.”

Dirk’s connection to football runs deep, too, even if he made his name on the hardwood. “I grew up in Germany, and obviously, you cannot grow up in Germany without football. I’ll always remember when we won the World Cup in 1990 in Italy. That was actually one of my greatest sports memories as a fan growing up—just seeing how it united people,” he shared. Looking ahead to 2026, Dirk’s excitement is real: “I’m super excited for the World Cup to come here. The stadium is incredible… we’ve hosted tons and tons of sporting events, but the World Cup is on a different level. It’s the biggest sport event in the world. So we’re excited to show people from all over the world the city. It’ll be super fun. This is my city. This is my home. This is Dallas.”

That kind of pride is exactly what Dallas leaned on when pitching for the 2026 FIFA World Cup back in 2020. They weren’t just dreaming big—they were planning big. The Dallas Sports Commission pulled out all stops, with local icons like Dirk Nowitzki and Dak Prescott front and center in the virtual campaign. Their push paid off. Not only is AT&T Stadium hosting nine matches—the most of any city, including a semi-final—but Dallas will also serve as the international broadcast hub for the tournament. “We’re wanting matches, we’re wanting a final, a semifinal, and definitely interested in an international broadcast center,” said Monica Paul, who leads the city’s World Cup efforts.

But how did Dirk Nowitzki develop such a strong bond with Dallas?

Dirk Nowitzki’s eternal bond with Dallas

Dirk Nowitzki had no idea he’d grow into one of the greatest to ever wear a Mavericks jersey—and never take it off. Over 21 seasons with Dallas, Dirk played 1,522 regular-season games, averaging 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. He was selected to 14 All-Star games, won one league MVP, one Finals MVP, and delivered the Mavericks their first and only NBA championship in 2011. But even before the trophy came, his heart was already set on staying. “I was prepared to live with the fact that I wasn’t going to win a title,” Dirk admitted. “One of my big idols is Charles Barkley… I never have looked at him lesser because he didn’t win a championship.” He added, “I really am [glad it worked out in Dallas]. And I didn’t have to think about ever leaving this place.”

Even when other legends called, Dirk didn’t budge. During his 2010 free agency, Kobe Bryant tried to convince him to join the Lakers. “I never really got many pitches because everybody knew I kind of loved Dallas and I wanted this to work,” Dirk said. “I remember Kobe Bryant one year reached out to me… We talked, we texted back and forth, but I told him, ‘Listen, I’m sorry and you know how it is. Dallas is my city and my home and it would feel super weird to put a different uniform on.’” Dirk knew where he belonged. “I think [Kobe] totally understood that; I think he respected me more after that.”

The loyalty paid off in the sweetest way when the Mavs won the title in 2011. But now, that unshakable bond is being tested. After the franchise traded away superstar Luka Doncic, Dirk is reportedly “completely turned off” by the team, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. For someone who gave his entire career to Dallas, that quiet disappointment says everything. But whatever the disappointment may be, Dirk’s love for the city, the game, and its fans remains unwavering—and the FIFA video is a proof of that.

